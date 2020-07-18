All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

127 North Garfield Street

127 North Garfield Street · (973) 727-6451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 North Garfield Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Lyon Park neighborhood. Spacious and well lit. The main level includes a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and four windows. There is a formal dining room with three windows topped with valences, chair-rail and a chandelier; U-shaped kitchen with 2 refrigerators; the upper level features a master bedroom suite with a big walk-in closet and full bathroom. Two other bedrooms and a full bath are on the upper level.The basement level features a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, and sliding glass doors opening out to the patio. Laundry room is on this level with a full-size washer and dryer; in addition there is a gas furnace, a gas water heater and a half bath. Central air conditioning, central vacuum system, beautiful oak floors, the house is wired for Verizon Fios but service is now off (service can be resumed by tenant), all bedrooms wired for TV and Ethernet, fenced back yard, garden shed, parking available in the driveway or on the street, extra storage space available in the attic. OWNER WILL CONSIDER A MAXIMUM OF 2 QUALIFYING INCOMES.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Nancy O'Neal 973 727 6451
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 North Garfield Street have any available units?
127 North Garfield Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 North Garfield Street have?
Some of 127 North Garfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 North Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 North Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 North Garfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 North Garfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 127 North Garfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 127 North Garfield Street offers parking.
Does 127 North Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 North Garfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 North Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 127 North Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 North Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 127 North Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 North Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 North Garfield Street has units with dishwashers.
