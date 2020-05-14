127 N GARFIELD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Lyon Park neighborhood. Spacious and well lit. The main level includes a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and four windows. There is a formal dining room with three windows topped with valences, chair-rail and a chandelier; U-shaped kitchen with 2 refrigerators; the upper level features a master bedroom suite with a big walk-in closet and full bathroom. Two other bedrooms and a full bath are on the upper level.The basement level features a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, and sliding glass doors opening out to the patio. Laundry room is on this level with a full-size washer and dryer; in addition there is a gas furnace, a gas water heater and a half bath. Central air conditioning, central vacuum system, beautiful oak floors, the house is wired for Verizon Fios but service is now off (service can be resumed by tenant), all bedrooms wired for TV and Ethernet, fenced back yard, garden shed, parking available in the driveway or on the street, extra storage space available in the attic.