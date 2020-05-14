All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 127 N GARFIELD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
127 N GARFIELD STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:00 AM

127 N GARFIELD STREET

127 North Garfield Street · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Lyon Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

127 North Garfield Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lyon Park neighborhood. Spacious and well lit. The main level includes a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and four windows. There is a formal dining room with three windows topped with valences, chair-rail and a chandelier; U-shaped kitchen with 2 refrigerators; the upper level features a master bedroom suite with a big walk-in closet and full bathroom. Two other bedrooms and a full bath are on the upper level.The basement level features a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, and sliding glass doors opening out to the patio. Laundry room is on this level with a full-size washer and dryer; in addition there is a gas furnace, a gas water heater and a half bath. Central air conditioning, central vacuum system, beautiful oak floors, the house is wired for Verizon Fios but service is now off (service can be resumed by tenant), all bedrooms wired for TV and Ethernet, fenced back yard, garden shed, parking available in the driveway or on the street, extra storage space available in the attic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 N GARFIELD STREET have any available units?
127 N GARFIELD STREET has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 N GARFIELD STREET have?
Some of 127 N GARFIELD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 N GARFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
127 N GARFIELD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 N GARFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 127 N GARFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 127 N GARFIELD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 127 N GARFIELD STREET does offer parking.
Does 127 N GARFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 N GARFIELD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 N GARFIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 127 N GARFIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 127 N GARFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 127 N GARFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 127 N GARFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 N GARFIELD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 127 N GARFIELD STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
2121 Columbia Pike
2121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Origin
700 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity