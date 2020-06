Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WOW, Only THREE BLOCKS to Ballston metro>Custom, 2-Toned Painted - 2 level Townhouse w/fenced in Private Patio>Living/Dining area has a Wood Burning Fireplace and Hardwood Floors>1/2 Bath on Main Level plus 2 Full Baths on Upper Level>1 reserved parking space plus street parking avail>Sorry-No pets or smoking allowed>This is a commuters dream>Close to great Restaurants, shopping, NEW Ballston Quarters Mall, Bike Trails, parks, recreation, and so much more>Professionally managed