All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1024 N RANDOLPH STREET
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

1024 N RANDOLPH STREET

1024 North Randolph Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ballston - Virginia Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1024 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ballston Quarter (New Shopping Mall)-One Block to Ballston METRO- Very lavish and Custom Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms-Granite&SS Kitchen Appliances. 5"Plank Hardwood Floors. Washer/Dryer in the Unit. Lot's of parking options. Avery rear find in the heart of Ballston.Next to I-66 and minutes to DC. Next to Central library and Washington /Liberty High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET have any available units?
1024 N RANDOLPH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET have?
Some of 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1024 N RANDOLPH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET have a pool?
No, 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 N RANDOLPH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Bell Arlington Ridge
2400 24th Road South
Arlington, VA 22206
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street
Arlington, VA 22202
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University