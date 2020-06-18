1024 N RANDOLPH STREET

1024 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22201 Ballston - Virginia Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Ballston Quarter (New Shopping Mall)-One Block to Ballston METRO- Very lavish and Custom Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms-Granite&SS Kitchen Appliances. 5"Plank Hardwood Floors. Washer/Dryer in the Unit. Lot's of parking options. Avery rear find in the heart of Ballston.Next to I-66 and minutes to DC. Next to Central library and Washington /Liberty High School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
