1024 N RANDOLPH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ballston Quarter (New Shopping Mall)-One Block to Ballston METRO- Very lavish and Custom Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms-Granite&SS Kitchen Appliances. 5"Plank Hardwood Floors. Washer/Dryer in the Unit. Lot's of parking options. Avery rear find in the heart of Ballston.Next to I-66 and minutes to DC. Next to Central library and Washington /Liberty High School.