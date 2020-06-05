All apartments in Arlington
1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601

1020 N Highland St · No Longer Available
Location

1020 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy City life at this Bright, Open floor plan, Luxury 2BR, 2BA Condo, 1.5 blk to Clarendon Metro and walkable to Restaurants, shops,Large Balcony with City View! Stainless steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen & Vanity Countertops, Maple cabinetry, Hardwd floor sin LR, DR, Kit, new carpet in Bedrooms. Washer & Dryer, Roof Top POOL, Fitness ctr, club/Party room, Conf/Meeting rooms, pool table, Receptionist at Front Desk,The Washingtonian: Phoenix, one of BEST condos in Clarendon. Pets case by case. Ready to Move in! Unit is also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 have any available units?
1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 have?
Some of 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 is pet friendly.
Does 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 offer parking?
No, 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 does not offer parking.
Does 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 have a pool?
Yes, 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 has a pool.
Does 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 have accessible units?
No, 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601 has units with dishwashers.
