1020 HIGHLAND N. ST #601

Amenities
Enjoy City life at this Bright, Open floor plan, Luxury 2BR, 2BA Condo, 1.5 blk to Clarendon Metro and walkable to Restaurants, shops,Large Balcony with City View! Stainless steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen & Vanity Countertops, Maple cabinetry, Hardwd floor sin LR, DR, Kit, new carpet in Bedrooms. Washer & Dryer, Roof Top POOL, Fitness ctr, club/Party room, Conf/Meeting rooms, pool table, Receptionist at Front Desk,The Washingtonian: Phoenix, one of BEST condos in Clarendon. Pets case by case. Ready to Move in! Unit is also available for sale.