Home
Alexandria, VA
1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM
1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE
1804 W Abingdon Dr
No Longer Available
1804 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Delighful -- 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit, lots of light windows in kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and liv- ing room. Carpet throughout, fresh paint, easy access to Reagan National, Old Town and DC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE have any available units?
1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Alexandria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE have?
Some of 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 W ABINGDON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
