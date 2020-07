Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access new construction cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center fire pit game room hot tub internet cafe lobby package receiving playground yoga

The Frasier is a brand new community in the Potomac Yard district of Alexandria, Virginia, ideally located along U.S. Route 1, due north of Old Town Alexandria, immediately south of Crystal City, and 15 minutes south of Downtown Washington, DC. The Potomac Yard Shopping Center is right outside of your door offering you great stores like Target, Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, Petsmart, Pier One Imports, Staples, The Sports Authority, Old Navy, and more, plus a 16 screen Regal Cinemas close by as well as many dining options including: Don Pablos Mexican Grill, Hops Restaurant Bar and Brewery, Marino's Pizza, Subway, Starbucks, and Dunkin' Donuts, there's plenty to do close to home. Come experience all The Frasier has to offer. Opening Spring 2015.