Last updated June 12 2020

119 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Alexandria, VA

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lincolnia
16 Units Available
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1123 sqft
Modern-aesthetic units with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, garages, and a putting green and pool on the grounds. Pet-friendly community conveniently located near Turkeycock Run Stream Valley Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Braddock Road Metro
30 Units Available
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mount Vernon
14 Units Available
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
London Park Apartments
8 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Last updated June 11 at 05:49pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
27 Units Available
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
870 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 11 at 05:18pm
21 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1007 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Del Ray
8 Units Available
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1049 sqft
Del Ray Central is one of the most in-demand apartment communities for young people. It comes complete with all the luxury amenities you could ever want!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Braddock Road Metro
15 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1226 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
17 Units Available
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1110 sqft
Located in the beautiful new Potomac Yard neighborhood, the apartments feature modern, upscale designs in luxury living. Amenities include pet grooming services and a clubhouse. Conveniently located five minutes from Washington, D.C.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
London Park Apartments
2 Units Available
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Foxchase Apartments
48 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
73 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1179 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
49 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
Del Ray
57 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,502
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Braddock Road Metro
26 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
9 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1113 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Braddock Road Metro
26 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
42 Units Available
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1149 sqft
Gorgeous, brand-new units featuring quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and a contemporary atmosphere. Community boasts a concierge and entertainment such as pool tables, shuffleboard and more. Within walking distance of the marina and Mt. Vernon Trail.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1085 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
102 Units Available
Stoneridge at Mark Center Apartment Homes
5797 Rayburn Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
989 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious floor plans and a patio/balcony. Tenants get access to a fitness center, media room, and laundry facility. Close to the Fort Ward Museum and Historic Site. By I-395.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
29 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.

June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report. Alexandria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alexandria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Alexandria rents declined significantly over the past month

Alexandria rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Alexandria stand at $1,638 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. Alexandria's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.5%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Alexandria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Alexandria

    As rents have increased in Alexandria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Alexandria is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Alexandria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Alexandria.
    • While Alexandria's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Alexandria than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Alexandria is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

