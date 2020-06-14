114 Furnished Apartments for rent in Alexandria, VA

June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report. Alexandria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alexandria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Alexandria rents declined significantly over the past month Alexandria rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Alexandria stand at $1,638 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. Alexandria's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.5%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the DC Metro Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Alexandria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.

Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.

Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Alexandria As rents have increased in Alexandria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Alexandria is less affordable for renters. Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.

Alexandria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Alexandria.

While Alexandria's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Alexandria than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Alexandria is nearly twice that price.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Washington, DC $1,360 $1,570 -0.4% 0.5% Arlington $1,840 $2,130 -0.6% 0.9% Alexandria $1,640 $1,890 -0.4% 0.5% Germantown $1,730 $2,000 -0.3% 0.5% Silver Spring $1,520 $1,750 -0.4% -1.3% Centreville $1,700 $1,960 -0.1% 0.4% Waldorf $1,640 $1,900 -0.2% -6.6% Frederick $1,400 $1,610 -0.5% 2.3% Rockville $1,740 $2,010 -1% -2.3% Bethesda $2,080 $2,410 -0.3% -2.8% Gaithersburg $1,580 $1,830 -0.5% 0.2% Reston $1,640 $1,890 0 -1.7% Bowie $2,150 $2,480 -0.1% 1.3% Ashburn $2,060 $2,380 0.3% -0.8% Leesburg $1,790 $2,070 -1.1% 0.2% Manassas $1,550 $1,790 -0.4% -2% Oakton $1,930 $2,230 -0.4% -0.5% Montgomery Village $1,690 $1,950 0 5.5% College Park $1,600 $1,850 0.4% 3% Suitland $1,330 $1,530 -0.2% -1% Laurel $1,370 $1,620 0 -0.4% Fredericksburg $1,430 $1,650 -0.4% -2.6% Herndon $1,970 $2,270 -1.1% -1.4% Greenbelt $1,420 $1,640 0.5% 1.3% Fairfax $1,930 $2,230 -1.4% -0.3% Oxon Hill $1,150 $1,330 0.2% 0.5% Hyattsville $1,320 $1,530 -0.1% -0.2% Falls Church $1,510 $1,740 -0.2% 0.3% Gainesville $2,050 $2,370 0.2% -4.4% Temple Hills $1,330 $1,540 0.6% 2.5% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.