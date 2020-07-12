/
london park apartments
481 Apartments for rent in London Park Apartments, Alexandria, VA
$
7 Units Available
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
11 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,626
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
20 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,334
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
$
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
$
25 Units Available
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
$
10 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
20 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
9 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
9 Units Available
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,250
733 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1085 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
1 Unit Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
$
29 Units Available
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1034 sqft
Easy access to 1-395 and I-495. Tree-lined courtyard, beautiful landscaping and architecture, and on-site pool. Comes with 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar. Updated interiors. Cat-friendly. Garage parking and car care center.
1 Unit Available
5911 Edsall Rd #211
5911 Edsall Road, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1002 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this attractive 2 bed 2 bath condominium right off Edsall Rd and 1 Assigned parking space and also only minutes away from 395/495/95, commuting to DC is a Breeze! The home features
Results within 1 mile of London Park Apartments
43 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
892 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
35 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
$
11 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,090
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
11 Units Available
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1123 sqft
Modern-aesthetic units with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, garages, and a putting green and pool on the grounds. Pet-friendly community conveniently located near Turkeycock Run Stream Valley Park.
41 Units Available
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
46 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
$
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,526
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
$
26 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
28 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
24 Units Available
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
870 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
18 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,264
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1007 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
8 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
