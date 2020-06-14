108 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alexandria, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
$
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
785 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
Fairlington - Shirlington
42 Units Available
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
855 sqft
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
43 Units Available
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
745 sqft
Gorgeous, brand-new units featuring quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and a contemporary atmosphere. Community boasts a concierge and entertainment such as pool tables, shuffleboard and more. Within walking distance of the marina and Mt. Vernon Trail.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
40 Units Available
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
698 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
Braddock Road Metro
53 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,564
907 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:33pm
$
18 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
777 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
38 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
253 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
725 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Huntington
39 Units Available
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
800 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Old Town
28 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lincolnia
15 Units Available
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
795 sqft
Modern-aesthetic units with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, garages, and a putting green and pool on the grounds. Pet-friendly community conveniently located near Turkeycock Run Stream Valley Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
49 Units Available
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
620 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mount Vernon
17 Units Available
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
50 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Del Ray
26 Units Available
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,897
800 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
39 Units Available
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,789
784 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
700 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and an elegant courtyard. Stay active with tennis courts, gym and a pool. Easy access to I-395 and close proximity to upscale shopping and high-end dining.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
London Park Apartments
12 Units Available
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
944 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
15 Units Available
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
786 sqft
Located in the beautiful new Potomac Yard neighborhood, the apartments feature modern, upscale designs in luxury living. Amenities include pet grooming services and a clubhouse. Conveniently located five minutes from Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
42 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
727 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.

June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report. Alexandria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alexandria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Alexandria rents declined significantly over the past month

Alexandria rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Alexandria stand at $1,638 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. Alexandria's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.5%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Alexandria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Alexandria

    As rents have increased in Alexandria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Alexandria is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Alexandria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Alexandria.
    • While Alexandria's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Alexandria than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Alexandria is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

