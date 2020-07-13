/
apartments under 1300
97 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Alexandria, VA
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
46 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
30 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,208
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,090
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 08:47pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
870 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,212
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1061 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,224
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,476
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1005 sqft
Situated off of Mt. Vernon Avenue, within walking distance of Four Mile Run Trail. Pet-friendly community offers a gym and concierge service, and units feature hardwood flooring, patio/balcony and scenic city views.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,146
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
Del Ray
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,267
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
Monticello at Southern Towers
5055 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,045
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Monticello at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
London Park Apartments
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,250
733 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1085 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,095
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1088 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
The Ashlawn at Southern Towers
4921 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,115
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Ashlawn at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
Mount Vernon
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
Last updated July 10 at 08:27pm
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,264
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1007 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,070
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,235
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
Nauck
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,284
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1150 sqft
Upscale living meets convenient city access just minutes from I-395, I-66 and Route 7. Can't miss the modern design of community and apartment spaces. Recently renovated with a coffee bar, pool and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
Nauck
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Henry Gardens provides affordable garden apartments in tree-lined community minutes from the bustling Shirlington neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
Aurora Highlands
702 22ND STREET S
702 22nd Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRIME LOCATION! WALK TO AMAZON'S HQ2 & CRYSTAL CITY METRO! This studio offers brand new floors, spacious kitchen w/ a private entrance.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
Aurora Highlands
634 23RD STREET S
634 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,200
2276 sqft
Lots of charm in this efficiency unit with a private entrance in a detached home. Terrific location in sought after Aurora Hills neighborhood - Close to metro, shopping and restaurants. Lawn service is included for 2020.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
Arlington Ridge
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,298
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,474
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1166 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
Waverly Hills
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,202
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,591
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1084 sqft
Newly renovated studio-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and large closets. Community has clubhouse, elevator and 24-hr gym. Cherrydale area, short drive to I-66 and parks.
