northeast alexandria
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
495 Apartments for rent in Northeast Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,355
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
955 sqft
In Old Town, near Potomac River trails. Public transportation steps away. Recently renovated, hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community. On-site laundry, BBQ grills, bike storage, elevator access.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1229 Michigan Court
1229 Michigan Court, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1093 sqft
Great location, end unit town house with off street parking. Two bedrooms each with private bath. Excellent brick patio in a prime location. Hardwood floors. No smoking allowed. $60 processing fee for anyone over 18 years old.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
740 CATTS TAVERN DRIVE
740 Catts Tavern Drive, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2294 sqft
Live. Work. Play near National Landing. This beautiful 4-level brick front townhome with 2 Master bedrooms + Den (potential bedroom), 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage is located in Old Town Greens.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1602 W ABINGDON DRIVE
1602 West Abingdon Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
879 sqft
Rarely available 2 BR/1.5 BA unit with wood parquet floors. Washer and Dryer in unit, great closet space and parking included. Pool, fitness room, tennis, basketball, picnic area & community room.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1427 POWHATAN STREET
1427 Powhatan Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION** Old Town Alexandria ** Available NOW ** Amazing opportunity to rent this renovated 1887 light-filled townhouse ** Main level - living room/dining room with refinished hardwood floors ** Appliances - stove, refrigerator,
1 of 23
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
1133 POWHATAN ST
1133 Powhatan Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
DELIGHTFUL & RENOVATED ALL-BRICK END UNIT TOWNHOME in Old Town Alexandria! This one is located close to so much, enjoy the old Alexandria charm with a trendy, updated kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1343 CHETWORTH COURT
1343 Chetworth Court, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1452 sqft
Awesome 3 Level end of Row Townhouse ,2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths.Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors main level,gracious live in rm, french doors to deck,updated kit cabinets & appliances. Upper lev 2 BRS,remodeled full bath,skylights.
Results within 1 mile of Northeast Alexandria
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
18 Units Available
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,777
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
19 Units Available
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,701
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
43 Units Available
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,612
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,645
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
35 Units Available
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1158 sqft
Gorgeous, brand-new units featuring quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and a contemporary atmosphere. Community boasts a concierge and entertainment such as pool tables, shuffleboard and more. Within walking distance of the marina and Mt. Vernon Trail.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
22 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
28 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,650
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
42 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,560
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
The Mill
515 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Mill in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
31 Units Available
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,093
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the beautiful new Potomac Yard neighborhood, the apartments feature modern, upscale designs in luxury living. Amenities include pet grooming services and a clubhouse. Conveniently located five minutes from Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
832 sqft
The community's grand colonial-style buildings are situated amongst 19th and 20th-century bungalows in the coveted Del Ray neighborhood. We are only minutes from Downtown DC, Arlington, and many world-class museums that should not be missed.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$2,094
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,317
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1183 sqft
Gables Old Town North embraces its historic setting and the community has become a choice for refined living.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
Gardens at Del Ray
4 E Cliff St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
960 sqft
Exquisite, colonial-style apartments are only walking distance from the Mount Vernon Avenue shops. The property offers peaceful gardenscapes, gourmet kitchens and individually controlled central air. They feature in-unit laundry and are pet friendly.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
505 E Luray Ave
505 East Luray Avenue, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1044 sqft
505 E Luray Ave Available 08/01/20 Cozy Townhome in Southern Del Ray with Double Driveway - This home features hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, back screened porch, basement rec room with half bath, ceiling fans, double driveway for
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
716 Bluemont Ave
716 Bluemont Avenue, Alexandria, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
2526 sqft
716 Bluemont Ave Available 09/03/20 Stunning 4BR, 4.5BA, 4lvl Townhome in heart of Alexandria*This home has it all! - Magnificent 4 level, 4BR, 4.
