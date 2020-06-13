153 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Alexandria, VA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Alexandria that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Hybla Valley
163 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
34 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,268
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,394
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1061 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
6 Units Available
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
900 sqft
Quiet townhome community with easy access to I-395. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in each unit, granite countertops and convenient in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance is provided, and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,250
733 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1085 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
17 Units Available
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the beautiful new Potomac Yard neighborhood, the apartments feature modern, upscale designs in luxury living. Amenities include pet grooming services and a clubhouse. Conveniently located five minutes from Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
38 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Groveton
23 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Rose Hill
15 Units Available
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Foxchase Apartments
50 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Del Ray
56 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,431
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
75 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,579
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Braddock Road Metro
53 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,670
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,112
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
27 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,670
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
$
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
41 Units Available
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,660
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,475
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,427
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1005 sqft
Situated off of Mt. Vernon Avenue, within walking distance of Four Mile Run Trail. Pet-friendly community offers a gym and concierge service, and units feature hardwood flooring, patio/balcony and scenic city views.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Fairlington - Shirlington
41 Units Available
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Alexandria, VA

Finding an apartment in Alexandria that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

