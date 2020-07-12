/
old town
514 Apartments for rent in Old Town, Alexandria, VA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,208
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
The Mill
515 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Mill in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
823 S ROYAL ST
823 South Royal Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
Super cute and newly renovated end unit with 1 of a kind back yard oasis! 3 finished levels. Wood burning fireplace. Basement could be used as 3rd bedroom with a full bath too!Walk, run or bike to Jones Pt Park, Potomac River, National Harbor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
543 S Saint Asaph St
543 South Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1260 sqft
Old Town Alexandria Townhouse - Property Id: 292359 BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN A GREAT LOCATION. An exquisite 3 bedroom / 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
413 Gibbon St
413 Gibbon Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available 07/25/20 OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA-END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 2 bed1bath - Property Id: 307310 END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA. FENCED YARD, DECK, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SMALL EAT IN KITCHEN, WASHER DRYER IN HOUSE.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
225 STRAND STREET
225 Strand Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
908 sqft
Brand New iconic waterfront condo at Watermark! Luxury at its finest, be the first to experience living in this Spacious 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo with balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
314 WOLFE ST
314 Wolfe Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
The perfect blend of old and new in this beautifully renovated townhome located in the heart of Old Town! Plan to be wowed as you enter from the off-street welcoming side porch.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
420 EUILLE ST
420 Euille Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
A private mews setting of this handsome townhouse in the heart of Old Town, featuring 3bedrooms/3.5baths.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
700 UNION ST S
700 S Union St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Welcome to your new home! This beautiful and luxurious townhouse has over 3,200 square ft of interior space with high-end finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
113 N. PATRICK ST #2
113 North Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Enjoy the splendor of living in the heart of Historic Old Town Alexandria. Two Bedroom, One bathroom, oversized fully renovated apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
801 S PITT STREET
801 South Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
823 sqft
Sassy and chic 1 bed in popular St Asaph Sq in the SE quad of Old Town*Walk to restaurants and shops, as well as the Potomac River.*It's a short walk to both King Street and Jones Point Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
219 S ROYAL ST
219 South Royal Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
CHARMING HISTORIC OLD TOWN TOWNHOUSE HAS IDEAL LOCATION WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING OLD TOWN HAS TO OFFER! GRAND HIGH CEILINGS, CROWN MOLDING, WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
923 KING STREET
923 King Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
834 sqft
Welcome Home! Brand New Luxury apartment in historic Old Town Alexandria mixed-use building. Top floor 2 level loft style unit. Perfect for entertaining. . Upgraded kitchen and baths, Hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
111 N. PATRICK ST #1
111 N Patrick St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Enjoy the splendor of living in the heart of Historic Old Town Alexandria. Two Bedroom, One bathroom, oversized fully renovated apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
218 ORONOCO STREET
218 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2300 sqft
Prime Location in Historic Old Town, One Block to FOUNDERS PARK and the POTOMAC RIVER. Gourmet Kitchen features Italian Granite Counters, separate Island with eating area and Stainless Steel Gas Appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
228 N SAINT ASAPH STREET
228 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1660 sqft
Spectacular Hidden gem in the heart of Historic Old Town Alexandria. Executive Turnkey furnished rental. Rental Price includes all utilities, Cable, Internet, and twice per month maid service. Townhome located 1.
Results within 1 mile of Old Town
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
112 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
44 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
19 Units Available
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,701
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,645
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
22 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
13 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
28 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,650
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
