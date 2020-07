Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar hot tub internet access

Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station. You'll be just moments away from shopping and dining at Shirlington or Bailey's Crossroads. With a major bus transit hub with over 100 buses on-site daily you can get into the city or go visit the Pentagon within minutes or stay local and spend the day engaged in arts & culture or browsing through museums and other historic sites. Explore local parks, trails, and farmer's markets. Alexandria is the perfect place for big city amenities but with a small town charm.



Sherwood offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy metropolitan life with views of DC and Virginia, relax in our swimming pool and stay healthy in our fitness studio. Indulge in your favorite meals with our open kitchens that offer gas ranges and a breakfast bar connected to the living area. Life is easy at the Sherwood with on-site convenience store, dry cleaner, banking and a weekend Farmer's Market! Enjoy our complimentary coffee bar while hanging out in our clubhouse. Grab a friend and enjoy a game of tennis on our tennis courts. Entertain friends, family, and pets in our grilling or playground area.