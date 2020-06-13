Apartment List
/
VA
/
alexandria
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

170 Cheap Apartments for rent in Alexandria, VA

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
49 Units Available
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Groveton
22 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rose Hill
14 Units Available
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Foxchase Apartments
47 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
76 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,579
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Del Ray
55 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,431
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,482
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,268
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
London Park Apartments
12 Units Available
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,250
733 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1085 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Alexandria
18 Units Available
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,370
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In Old Town, near Potomac River trails. Public transportation steps away. Recently renovated, hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community. On-site laundry, BBQ grills, bike storage, elevator access.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
London Park Apartments
24 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
60 S Van Dorn St
60 South Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,350
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice studio that can be sectioned off for your living room area, bedroom area with large closet that has organized wooden shelves for your clothes and area to hang items, space to put breakfast style table, 2 tiered granite counter with top tier for

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Canterbury Sq #101
4 Canterbury Square, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
638 sqft
All Utilities INCLUDED FOR FREE - Renters Warehouse presents to you this immaculate ground level 1BR/1BA unit in Canterbury Square.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3522 Martha Custis Drive
3522 Martha Custis Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
3522 Martha Custis Drive Available 06/24/20 Parkfairfax: Spacious, Charming Street-Level Condo Unit with Outside Entrance - Bright and airy 750 sq ft garden condo with outside entrance in beloved Parkfairfax.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5851 QUANTRELL AVENUE
5851 Quantrell Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Security mid rise in the heart of Landmark. Right off Quantrell exit. Direct commuter bus service steps away. Great Parking. One and Den with solid concrete floors and walls. Easy care Parquet wood floors, 22 ft expansive balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Boiling Brook
1 Unit Available
4520 KING STREET
4520 King Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large top floor corner unit with great views of D.C. and Washington Monument. Ideal location minutes to D.C., Pentagon, Old Town, Alex. Bus at front door to King St. metro. Secured entry building. Hardwood floors, balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Southwest Quadrant
1 Unit Available
914 Green St. #2
914 Green Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
458 sqft
A one bedroom first floor apartment in a garden style apartment building. Approximately 550 sq.ft., central air conditioning and heating with individual room control, oak hardwood floors, cable ready, and a washer/dryer inside the apartment.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Del Ray
1 Unit Available
308 ASHBY STREET
308 Ashby Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
Cozy 1BR in Del Ray with Front and Rear Entrances and Outdoor Space * Wood Floors, Built-In Shelves in Kitchen, 4 Closets * Bike and Extra Storage Available * One Parking Space and One Visitor Space Included * Tenant Pays only Electricity * Less

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5937 QUANTRELL AVENUE
5937 Quantrell Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
928 sqft
Wonderful condo with 2 large bedrooms and plenty of living space. Located close to commuting options and a shortdrive from the MARC Center, it is especially good for those commuting to any location in the DC area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fairlington - Shirlington
1 Unit Available
2932 S COLUMBUS STREET
2932 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
711 sqft
Charming Fairlington rental unit! Light-filled end-unit with gorgeous views of trees and surrounding green space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2500 VAN DORN STREET N
2500 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shows well, freshly painted, new carpet. Junior One Bedroom on 7th floor, includes all utilities, Laundry in the building. Overlooks Ft. Ward Park! Close in and convenient living with an all utilities included.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3306 WYNDHAM CIR #331
3306 Wyndham Circle, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
530 sqft
Tranquil setting on highest floor with balcony overlooking trees. One bedroom renovated unit with lovely kitchen -stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and spacious island. Washer dryer in unit. Updated bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11 CANTERBURY SQUARE
11 Canterbury Square, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
761 sqft
MOVE IN READY JUNE 1ST. Light bright, spacious one bedroom UNIT . Recently updated bathroom, newer appliances. Gas cooking. WATER, ELECTRICITY, GAS, TRASH PICKUP INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report. Alexandria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alexandria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Alexandria Rent Report. Alexandria rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Alexandria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Alexandria rents declined significantly over the past month

Alexandria rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Alexandria stand at $1,638 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,892 for a two-bedroom. Alexandria's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.5%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Alexandria, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Alexandria

    As rents have increased in Alexandria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Alexandria is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Alexandria's median two-bedroom rent of $1,892 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Alexandria.
    • While Alexandria's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Boston (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Alexandria than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Alexandria is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlexandria 3 BedroomsAlexandria Accessible ApartmentsAlexandria Apartments under $1,300Alexandria Apartments under $1,400Alexandria Apartments under $1,600
    Alexandria Apartments with BalconyAlexandria Apartments with GarageAlexandria Apartments with GymAlexandria Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlexandria Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Apartments with Pool
    Alexandria Apartments with Washer-DryerAlexandria Cheap PlacesAlexandria Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlexandria Furnished ApartmentsAlexandria Luxury PlacesAlexandria Pet Friendly PlacesAlexandria Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
    Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
    Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
    Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
    Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Marymount UniversityAmerican University
    Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
    George Washington University