/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
140 Luxury Apartments for rent in Alexandria, VA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
67 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,590
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
The Mill
515 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Mill in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
34 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,740
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,526
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
42 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,565
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
43 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
892 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
31 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,203
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
155 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
46 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
36 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,803
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1069 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
48 Units Available
Brookville - Seminary Valley
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
145 Units Available
Boiling Brook
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,608
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1172 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,655
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,081
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the beautiful new Potomac Yard neighborhood, the apartments feature modern, upscale designs in luxury living. Amenities include pet grooming services and a clubhouse. Conveniently located five minutes from Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1092 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
120 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
36 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1158 sqft
Gorgeous, brand-new units featuring quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and a contemporary atmosphere. Community boasts a concierge and entertainment such as pool tables, shuffleboard and more. Within walking distance of the marina and Mt. Vernon Trail.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
66 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,091
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
52 Units Available
Del Ray
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,383
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
43 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
33 Units Available
Huntington
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,604
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1142 sqft
Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
London Park Apartments
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,334
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
