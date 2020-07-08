The Bradley Braddock Road Station

Lease Length: Flexible lease terms
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 annual amenity fee
Additional: Water: $10 month; Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet, (additional $250 for puppies and kittens under 1 year of age, per pet)
limit: 2
rent: $50/month
restrictions: We welcome your domestic pet if it is a bird or fish with written approval from our on-site management team. No reptiles or exotic animals please. Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons. If the animal is a service animal for a disabled person, pet deposits are not necessary and breed restrictions do not apply. A signed Letter Regarding Support Animals from a qualified professional verifying the need for the service animal along with proof of current rabies shots and licenses (if legally applicable) is required.
Parking Details: $100/month for 1st vehicle; $150/month for 2nd vehicle.
Storage Details: Storage units: $75/month.