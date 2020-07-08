All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like The Bradley Braddock Road Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

The Bradley Braddock Road Station

1260 Braddock Pl · (202) 759-0360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Save $700 when you lease today! Tours are by appointment only.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Braddock Road Metro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 0802 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0304 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 0618 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 666 sqft

Unit 0220 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0909 · Avail. now

$2,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 0901 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bradley Braddock Road Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
concierge
fire pit
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
In Alexandria along the Potomac River with the nation’s capital as its backdrop, The Bradley Braddock Road Station Apartments is the essence of luxurious modern living with amenities designed to streamline your life. The Bradley bridges the old town charm of the neighborhood with the modern world outside. Admire the view of from the expansive rooftop deck, cook up a gourmet meal in your chef-inspired kitchen, or enjoy one of the many local restaurants, all while only being steps from the Braddock Road Metro Station. Welcome to a truly seamless and connected lifestyle, tailored to your every need.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible lease terms
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 annual amenity fee
Additional: Water: $10 month; Trash: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet, (additional $250 for puppies and kittens under 1 year of age, per pet)
limit: 2
rent: $50/month
restrictions: We welcome your domestic pet if it is a bird or fish with written approval from our on-site management team. No reptiles or exotic animals please. Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons. If the animal is a service animal for a disabled person, pet deposits are not necessary and breed restrictions do not apply. A signed Letter Regarding Support Animals from a qualified professional verifying the need for the service animal along with proof of current rabies shots and licenses (if legally applicable) is required.
Parking Details: $100/month for 1st vehicle; $150/month for 2nd vehicle.
Storage Details: Storage units: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bradley Braddock Road Station have any available units?
The Bradley Braddock Road Station has 13 units available starting at $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Bradley Braddock Road Station have?
Some of The Bradley Braddock Road Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bradley Braddock Road Station currently offering any rent specials?
The Bradley Braddock Road Station is offering the following rent specials: Save $700 when you lease today! Tours are by appointment only.
Is The Bradley Braddock Road Station pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bradley Braddock Road Station is pet friendly.
Does The Bradley Braddock Road Station offer parking?
Yes, The Bradley Braddock Road Station offers parking.
Does The Bradley Braddock Road Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bradley Braddock Road Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bradley Braddock Road Station have a pool?
Yes, The Bradley Braddock Road Station has a pool.
Does The Bradley Braddock Road Station have accessible units?
Yes, The Bradley Braddock Road Station has accessible units.
Does The Bradley Braddock Road Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bradley Braddock Road Station has units with dishwashers.
Does The Bradley Braddock Road Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Bradley Braddock Road Station has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Bradley Braddock Road Station?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way
Alexandria, VA 22310
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity