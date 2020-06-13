Apartment List
144 Apartments for rent in Alexandria, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
23 Units Available
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,559
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,243
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home  it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,148
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,198
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
870 sqft
Located just 10 minutes from Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Pentagon Metro station and several bus stops. Hardwood floors, beautiful views, high-speed internet access and satellite television. On-site laundry, pool and tennis court.
21 Units Available
London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,264
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1007 sqft
Pet-friendly units located near Capital Beltway and Van Dorn Metro station. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, pool, picnic area with grill and pet playground. Corporate suites available.
London Park Apartments
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Braddock Road Metro
24 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Huntington
39 Units Available
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,004
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
47 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Huntington
26 Units Available
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1147 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
Old Town North
11 Units Available
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$2,001
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,826
1132 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Del Ray
27 Units Available
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,897
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
19 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
39 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,304
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
892 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Larchmont Village Apartments West
30 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1134 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
20 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,495
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1030 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Lincolnia
15 Units Available
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1123 sqft
Modern-aesthetic units with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, garages, and a putting green and pool on the grounds. Pet-friendly community conveniently located near Turkeycock Run Stream Valley Park.
Braddock Road Metro
29 Units Available
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$2,182
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Mount Vernon
15 Units Available
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Del Ray
27 Units Available
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,374
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Del Ray
8 Units Available
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,813
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1049 sqft
Del Ray Central is one of the most in-demand apartment communities for young people. It comes complete with all the luxury amenities you could ever want!
London Park Apartments
24 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,117
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
43 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
18 Units Available
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,888
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1150 sqft
Minutes from downtown Washington D.C. Loft-style apartment homes featuring European kitchens with pantries and luxurious bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers or soaking tubs. On-site social kitchen, fitness center, pet salon and soundproof music practice rooms.
17 Units Available
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and an elegant courtyard. Stay active with tennis courts, gym and a pool. Easy access to I-395 and close proximity to upscale shopping and high-end dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Alexandria, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Alexandria renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

