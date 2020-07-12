/
braddock road metro
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
476 Apartments for rent in Braddock Road Metro, Alexandria, VA
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,645
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
22 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
28 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,650
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
42 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,560
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
610 N. Alfred Street
610 North Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1180 sqft
610 N. Alfred Street Available 07/20/20 Beautiful Condo Old Town Charm - Fully renovated condo offering classic Old Town charm with all the modern conveniences.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
913 Oronoco St
913 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in Old Town Alexandria just 4 blocks from King Street.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1200 BRADDOCK PLACE
1200 Braddock Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location!! Right by the Braddock Metro! Spacious one bedroom/one bath at the beautiful Braddock Place condominium. Airy and bright! Open concept! Kitchen looks into living & dining room. Lots of closet space in bedroom.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
204 N PATRICK ST
204 North Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
A new house on old footprints. A must see 2br/2ba townhouse in old town Alexandria. Within one block of King St and all the shops and restaurants. Easy access to the Metro and bus service.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
525 N FAYETTE STREET
525 North Fayette Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, luxury condo in the heart of Old Town with large walkout balcony, hardwood and tile floors. Modern kitchen with granite counters, island, stainless steel appliances and 42" wood cabinets.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1111 ORONOCO STREET
1111 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located 4 blocks from Washington ST and 4 blocks off King street and .5 mile from Braddock Metro. Easy access to RT1, 395. Pentagon is a 15 min drive (in traffic) Very accessible location. Restraunts, bars and shops.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
818 North Fayette Street
818 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
890 sqft
-- One block from Braddock Metro, easy walk to Old Town -- Walking distance to Starbucks, shopping and restaurants, and the Potomac river walk -- Open kitchen, French floor -- The homeowner's association dues (landlord pays) include 6-day trash
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
545 BRADDOCK ROAD
545 East Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oh My. Directly across from BRADDOCK METRO. Minutes to the new HQ2. Fabulous rental with city views in highly desired COLECROFT STATION. THISCLOSE to EVERYTHING. Updated kitchen and baths. In unit washer/dryer. Community fitness center.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1523 ORONOCO STREET
1523 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1225 sqft
JUST UPDATED AND BEAUTIFUL! 3 bedroom/2 bath 4 level END UNIT in sought after Colecroft. 1 BLOCK to Braddock Metro & a stones throw to all the cool stuff you're looking for. BRAND NEW NEVER BEEN COOKED IN KITCHEN! Hardwood floors in LR/DR.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
808 North Alfred Street
808 North Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2122 sqft
Won't Last Long! This impeccable light-filled 4 level end unit townhouse boasts 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with high end finishes throughout. The open floor plan has a large kitchen and living area with a gas fireplace.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
542 COLECROFT COURT
542 Colecroft Court, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1225 sqft
$1200 LEASING INCENTIVE FOR QUICK MOVE IN! PRIVACY ABOUNDS even in a townhouse community! This "Secluded" end unit is at the end of a quiet tree lined courtyard in highly sought after COLECROFT.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
810 SNOWDEN HALLOWELL WAY
810 Snowden Hallowell Way, Alexandria, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1988 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This luxury 4 bedroom 3.
Results within 1 mile of Braddock Road Metro
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
112 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,208
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
18 Units Available
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,777
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
19 Units Available
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,701
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
43 Units Available
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,612
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
35 Units Available
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1158 sqft
Gorgeous, brand-new units featuring quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and a contemporary atmosphere. Community boasts a concierge and entertainment such as pool tables, shuffleboard and more. Within walking distance of the marina and Mt. Vernon Trail.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
13 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
