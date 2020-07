Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated furnished bathtub carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse concierge dog park elevator gym game room parking playground pool garage media room cats allowed bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive 2801 provides a sense of community and luxury in the heart of Alexandria, VA. Our 1, 2, 3, & 4-bedroom homes and townhomes feature updated interiors and in-home washers and dryers. Our comprehensive amenities package includes a dog park, picturesque pool, concierge services, game room, theatre, and a roof top deck and fitness center with city views. Commuting is a breeze with our convenient shuttle service that drops you off at the Pentagon City Metro Station. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and see why residents love calling our community home!