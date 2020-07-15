/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM
261 Studio Apartments for rent in Alexandria, VA
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
41 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,612
507 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
75 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,540
566 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
113 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,815
582 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!*In observance of the holiday, the office will be closed on 7/4/2020.*
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
10 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,200
340 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
29 Units Available
Old Town
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,203
413 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
27 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
24 Units Available
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,070
453 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,095
453 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Del Ray
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,252
650 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
23 Units Available
Huntington
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,621
545 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
19 Units Available
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,260
465 sqft
Situated off of Mt. Vernon Avenue, within walking distance of Four Mile Run Trail. Pet-friendly community offers a gym and concierge service, and units feature hardwood flooring, patio/balcony and scenic city views.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,225
733 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
43 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,195
500 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
51 Units Available
Del Ray
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,383
387 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
36 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,720
635 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
27 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,748
550 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
27 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,650
508 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
145 Units Available
Boiling Brook
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,519
570 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,212
519 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
41 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,560
669 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,806
572 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
40 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,153
502 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
13 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,635
544 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Similar Pages
Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlexandria 3 BedroomsAlexandria Accessible ApartmentsAlexandria Apartments under $1,300Alexandria Apartments under $1,400Alexandria Apartments under $1,600
Alexandria Apartments with BalconyAlexandria Apartments with GarageAlexandria Apartments with GymAlexandria Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlexandria Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Apartments with PoolAlexandria Apartments with Washer-Dryer