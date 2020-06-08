All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

329 CYPRESSFOX DR

329 Cypressfox Dr · No Longer Available
Location

329 Cypressfox Dr, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Lovely single story 3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 car garage home in Northside ISD * Open floor plan * Nice covered patio for summer bar-b-ques * Centrally located off Potranco, close to Lackland AFB, schools, shopping and more * No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 CYPRESSFOX DR have any available units?
329 CYPRESSFOX DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 329 CYPRESSFOX DR currently offering any rent specials?
329 CYPRESSFOX DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 CYPRESSFOX DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 CYPRESSFOX DR is pet friendly.
Does 329 CYPRESSFOX DR offer parking?
Yes, 329 CYPRESSFOX DR offers parking.
Does 329 CYPRESSFOX DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 CYPRESSFOX DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 CYPRESSFOX DR have a pool?
No, 329 CYPRESSFOX DR does not have a pool.
Does 329 CYPRESSFOX DR have accessible units?
No, 329 CYPRESSFOX DR does not have accessible units.
Does 329 CYPRESSFOX DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 CYPRESSFOX DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 CYPRESSFOX DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 CYPRESSFOX DR does not have units with air conditioning.
