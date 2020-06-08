Lovely single story 3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 car garage home in Northside ISD * Open floor plan * Nice covered patio for summer bar-b-ques * Centrally located off Potranco, close to Lackland AFB, schools, shopping and more * No Pets
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 329 CYPRESSFOX DR have any available units?
329 CYPRESSFOX DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.