Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill online portal accessible 24hr maintenance business center carport coffee bar conference room guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe

Offering four impressive floor plans, Verandas at Shavano Apartments provide you with all of the luxuries you need to feel like royalty the moment you come home. Our elegant apartment rental homes come with fully-appointed amenities including a gourmet-style kitchen with sleek black-on-black appliances, dark oak wood cabinetry, elegant faux wood flooring, and more. Other amenities include nine foot ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, an in-home washer and dryer, and extra storage. We even make sure your family pet is pampered with three amazing pet parks for them to enjoy. At Verandas at Shavano you will discover a community with all the stylish conveniences you've come to expect and deserve. Please call our leasing office for more details.