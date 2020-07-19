All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

168 Harmon

168 Harmon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

168 Harmon Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. - FANTASTIC RENTAL IN POPULAR TERRELL HEIGHTS* HUGE CORNER LOT*HARDWOOD FLOORS* OPEN FLOOR-PLAN* VINYL IN KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA*CLOSED IN SUNROOM* CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT IN MAIN HOUSE*CONV. GARAGE WITH BATHROOM*GREAT WORKROOM* 2CAR COVERED PARKING

(RLNE4505252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Harmon have any available units?
168 Harmon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 Harmon have?
Some of 168 Harmon's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Harmon currently offering any rent specials?
168 Harmon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Harmon pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 Harmon is pet friendly.
Does 168 Harmon offer parking?
Yes, 168 Harmon offers parking.
Does 168 Harmon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Harmon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Harmon have a pool?
No, 168 Harmon does not have a pool.
Does 168 Harmon have accessible units?
No, 168 Harmon does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Harmon have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Harmon does not have units with dishwashers.
