Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool parking on-site laundry clubhouse hot tub

Welcome to Terraza West, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors. This gated community is professionally managed with excellent management and maintenance staff. Call our leasing office today for more information on your new home at Terraza West.