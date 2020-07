The Milano

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage internet access courtyard

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. A resort escape does not have to come with a plane ticket to a far off place. It can be right there in our own home when you move into Milano Apartments! Our lush grounds, boasting water fountains, and manicured lawns offer a wealth of amenities that enable an active, luxurious lifestyle. Take a dip in our cooling swimming pool, hit the links on our nine-hole putting green, lounge in our grill area and gazebo, or burn some calories on our modern fitness center. All this plus a central location near some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in the city and you can be sure life will be wonderful. Plus, we welcome pets! When it comes to apartments for rent in Houston Westchase District; Milano has everything you need to make home feel like a fantastic getaway!