westwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
144 Apartments for rent in Westwood, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1137 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom units offer incomparable luxury with granite countertops, fireplace, and ample walk-in closets. Gym, pool, and parking all available on-site. Pet-friendly, fully carpeted. Conveniently located to Sam Houston Parkway West.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
969 sqft
Spacious apartments near Forum Park and I-69. Granite countertops, electric appliances and walk-in closets. Wood-burning fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to a community swimming pool and two picnic areas with barbecue grills.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
29 Units Available
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$539
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
996 sqft
Traditional gated community not far from West Sam Houston Parkway and Southwest Freeway. Tranquil apartments have poolside views, ceiling fans, and bathtubs. On-site clubhouse, laundry room, and parking.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Casa Del Sol
9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1108 sqft
Welcome to Casa Del Sol Apartments in Houston, Texas. Once you step into our gated community, you will have everything that you could possibly imagine right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
36 Units Available
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
925 sqft
Great location close to I-69, convenient for commuters. Apartments include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking, pool, on-site laundry and playground.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 18 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Westwood
10225 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature granite counters, fireplace and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, 24-hour maintenance and business center. Located just minutes from BW-8, so convenient for commuters.
Results within 1 mile of Westwood
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
Located in a highly livable community. Each home includes black appliances, marble-styled countertops, and washer and dryer connections. On-site lounge area, pool, and athletic center. About 20 minutes to Memorial City Mall.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
42 Units Available
Aria at Stancliff
10919 Stancliff Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1321 sqft
Are you searching for superb apartment home living in Houston, Texas? Let me introduce you to a brand new community that is coming to our neighborhood. Aria at Stancliff will be nearby many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$800
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$913
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1097 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
19 Units Available
Wesley Gardens
8700 Gustine Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
977 sqft
Prime Houston location and utilities included. Near medical centers, parks, shopping and transit. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Pool, conference room, internet cafe and club house. 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Stoneriver
8901 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$590
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Relaxing poolside retreat in a cozy complex east of Brays Bayou Greenway Trail. Pet friendly units have dishwashers, walk-in closets, and bathtubs. On-site business center, carport, clubhouse, and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
4 Units Available
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
875 sqft
Quiet community located near the Keegans Bayou Trail. Convenient amenities in cat and dog-friendly community, including a relaxing pool. Cozy units with serene features, including sunrooms, ceiling fans and soft carpet floors.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for luxury apartment living in Houston, Texas? Look no further, you will find it at Aria at Wilcrest. Our brand new community is opening May 2018! We are conveniently located right off of Highway 69.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
8 Units Available
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great resident care with fresh cookies baked daily. Two pools for cooling off in the summer. Just one mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated January 6 at 05:45pm
6 Units Available
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$670
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
817 sqft
Just south of Beechnut street and east of Brays Bayou, these comfortable one- and two-bedroom units include air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces, patios and balconies, and new refrigerators.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
38 Units Available
Toro Place
12101 Fondren, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
Welcome to Toro Place, we are proud to announce that we are under new management and are excited to introduce new positive changes to the community.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
21 Units Available
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1216 sqft
Located conveniently off West Sam Houston Parkway in Houston. Community has a clubhouse with flat screen TV, pool, free Wi-Fi and more. Tenants can find in-unit laundry, dishwasher, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Tanglewood at Voss
7510 Burgoyne Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1163 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in Woodlake-Briar Meadow area near I-69 and abundant entertainment. Gourmet kitchens, intrusion alarms, in-unit W/D and custom cabinetry. Also features gated community, pools and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,088
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1222 sqft
Fitness center equipped with cardio and strength training. Resident lounge with billiards and plasma screen TV's. Controlled-access covered parking. Within two miles of Beltway 8 and Westpark Tollway.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
66 Units Available
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1040 sqft
Every home equipped with a washer and dryer. Four swimming pools for plenty of space to splash. Conveniences like on-site store and controlled-access entry. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
26 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
34 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1219 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
20 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
33 Units Available
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$699
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1050 sqft
Park at Voss Apartments in Houston, Texas Welcome home to Park at Voss Apartments! Our community offers exceptional studio, one, and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with a breakfast bar, private patio/balconies, and
