9524 Quail Village Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room tennis court

Spacious 2 bedroom, and 1.5 bathroom unit over at The Park at Quail Creek Community. Remodeled kitchen, updated lighting, fresh paint & carpet cleaned. Garage enclosed off kitchen for extra bedroom or living/work space. Open floorplan with cathedral ceilings in living room. Garage conversation adds bedroom, office or media room. Back patio great for entertaining or relaxing. Two reserved parking spots. Amenities include park-like grounds maintained by HOA, tennis courts, & access to community pool. Pet weight limit: 40lbs.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 8/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.