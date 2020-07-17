All apartments in Austin
9524 Quail Village Lane

9524 Quail Village Lane · (512) 686-1945
9524 Quail Village Lane, Austin, TX 78758
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1298 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Spacious 2 bedroom, and 1.5 bathroom unit over at The Park at Quail Creek Community. Remodeled kitchen, updated lighting, fresh paint & carpet cleaned. Garage enclosed off kitchen for extra bedroom or living/work space. Open floorplan with cathedral ceilings in living room. Garage conversation adds bedroom, office or media room. Back patio great for entertaining or relaxing. Two reserved parking spots. Amenities include park-like grounds maintained by HOA, tennis courts, & access to community pool. Pet weight limit: 40lbs.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 8/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9524 Quail Village Lane have any available units?
9524 Quail Village Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9524 Quail Village Lane have?
Some of 9524 Quail Village Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9524 Quail Village Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9524 Quail Village Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9524 Quail Village Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9524 Quail Village Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9524 Quail Village Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9524 Quail Village Lane offers parking.
Does 9524 Quail Village Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9524 Quail Village Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9524 Quail Village Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9524 Quail Village Lane has a pool.
Does 9524 Quail Village Lane have accessible units?
No, 9524 Quail Village Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9524 Quail Village Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9524 Quail Village Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
