9524 Quail Village Lane

Spacious 2 bedroom, and 1.5 bathroom unit over at The Park at Quail Creek Community. Remodeled kitchen, updated lighting, fresh paint & carpet cleaned. Garage enclosed off kitchen for extra bedroom or living/work space. Open floorplan with cathedral ceilings in living room. Garage conversation adds bedroom, office or media room. Back patio great for entertaining or relaxing. Two reserved parking spots. Amenities include park-like grounds maintained by HOA, tennis courts, & access to community pool. Pet weight limit: 40lbs.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 8/10/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
