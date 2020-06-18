All apartments in Austin
5355 Burnet Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:54 PM

5355 Burnet Road

5355 Burnet Road · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
5355 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78756
Brentwood

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

There are many elegantly choiceful words in the English language I can skillfully use to wax on poetically about the wonderful delights of what it feels like living here. I can point out the obviously exquisite choice of interior design elements, likely chosen by some french guy named Pierre who wears a fedora in a non  ironic kind of way. If only I had the words to properly describe the blissful relaxation one feels when sipping a glass of chardonnay near the strategically lit pool at night, while the sun gently darkens the night sky. 

Maybe I can capture the relief of what it feels like cancelling that gym membership, you know, that one that's been trying to lock you into a long irritating contract, when your new apartment gym rivals the best of the best. Unfortunately, I don't have to linguistic skills to do all this. You'll have to let the pictures speak for themselves. 

Stainless steel kitchen appliances

Granite countertops

Custom wood cabinets

Granite kitchen islands

Stainless chefs' tables

TV and data connections in all kitchens

Full-size washer & dryer connections

Wood plank flooring

Spa-inspired baths with framed mirrors and soaking tubs

9' or 10' ceilings

Ceramic tile floors in entries, kitchens & baths

Pendant and track lighting

Spacious walk-in closets

Linen closets

Built-in computer desks

Programmable thermostats

Balconies

Energy star Certified community

25-Meter lap pool

Poolside dining with grilling station

Fitness studio

Resident business center

Resident lounge

Wi-Fi access in common areas

Tranquil courtyards

Ground floor retail

Multi-level parking garage with complimentary parking

Steps to city transit

Enclosed bicycle storage

24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room

On-site recycling center

On-site rainwater collection for irrigation

Walking distance to restaurants, shops and bars

 

 

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Does 5355 Burnet Road have any available units?
5355 Burnet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5355 Burnet Road have?
Some of 5355 Burnet Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5355 Burnet Road currently offering any rent specials?
5355 Burnet Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5355 Burnet Road pet-friendly?
No, 5355 Burnet Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 5355 Burnet Road offer parking?
Yes, 5355 Burnet Road does offer parking.
Does 5355 Burnet Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5355 Burnet Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5355 Burnet Road have a pool?
Yes, 5355 Burnet Road has a pool.
Does 5355 Burnet Road have accessible units?
Yes, 5355 Burnet Road has accessible units.
Does 5355 Burnet Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5355 Burnet Road does not have units with dishwashers.
