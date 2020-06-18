5355 Burnet Road

Amenities
There are many elegantly choiceful words in the English language I can skillfully use to wax on poetically about the wonderful delights of what it feels like living here. I can point out the obviously exquisite choice of interior design elements, likely chosen by some french guy named Pierre who wears a fedora in a non ironic kind of way. If only I had the words to properly describe the blissful relaxation one feels when sipping a glass of chardonnay near the strategically lit pool at night, while the sun gently darkens the night sky.
Maybe I can capture the relief of what it feels like cancelling that gym membership, you know, that one that's been trying to lock you into a long irritating contract, when your new apartment gym rivals the best of the best. Unfortunately, I don't have to linguistic skills to do all this. You'll have to let the pictures speak for themselves.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Granite countertops
Custom wood cabinets
Granite kitchen islands
Stainless chefs' tables
TV and data connections in all kitchens
Full-size washer & dryer connections
Wood plank flooring
Spa-inspired baths with framed mirrors and soaking tubs
9' or 10' ceilings
Ceramic tile floors in entries, kitchens & baths
Pendant and track lighting
Spacious walk-in closets
Linen closets
Built-in computer desks
Programmable thermostats
Balconies
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Energy star Certified community
25-Meter lap pool
Poolside dining with grilling station
Fitness studio
Resident business center
Resident lounge
Wi-Fi access in common areas
Tranquil courtyards
Ground floor retail
Multi-level parking garage with complimentary parking
Steps to city transit
Enclosed bicycle storage
24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room
On-site recycling center
On-site rainwater collection for irrigation
Walking distance to restaurants, shops and bars