5355 Burnet Road

There are many elegantly choiceful words in the English language I can skillfully use to wax on poetically about the wonderful delights of what it feels like living here. I can point out the obviously exquisite choice of interior design elements, likely chosen by some french guy named Pierre who wears a fedora in a non ironic kind of way. If only I had the words to properly describe the blissful relaxation one feels when sipping a glass of chardonnay near the strategically lit pool at night, while the sun gently darkens the night sky.



Maybe I can capture the relief of what it feels like cancelling that gym membership, you know, that one that's been trying to lock you into a long irritating contract, when your new apartment gym rivals the best of the best. Unfortunately, I don't have to linguistic skills to do all this. You'll have to let the pictures speak for themselves.



Apartment Amenities



Stainless steel kitchen appliances



Granite countertops



Custom wood cabinets



Granite kitchen islands



Stainless chefs' tables



TV and data connections in all kitchens



Full-size washer & dryer connections



Wood plank flooring



Spa-inspired baths with framed mirrors and soaking tubs



9' or 10' ceilings



Ceramic tile floors in entries, kitchens & baths



Pendant and track lighting



Spacious walk-in closets



Linen closets



Built-in computer desks



Programmable thermostats



Balconies



Community Amenities



Energy star Certified community



25-Meter lap pool



Poolside dining with grilling station



Fitness studio



Resident business center



Resident lounge



Wi-Fi access in common areas



Tranquil courtyards



Ground floor retail



Multi-level parking garage with complimentary parking



Steps to city transit



Enclosed bicycle storage



24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room



On-site recycling center



On-site rainwater collection for irrigation



Walking distance to restaurants, shops and bars







