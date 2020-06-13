/
17 Apartments for rent in Kingsland, TX📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 Lazy Oaks
150 Lazy Oaks, Kingsland, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
For Rent - Manufactured home on 9 acres in Kingsland, TX - This is a very unique 9 acre property. There is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home towards the back of the property, and the home section is fenced off.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
116 Emily
116 Emily Street, Kingsland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1520 sqft
Plenty of room for the family inside and out. Four bedroom, three bath home surrounded by eight acres of ag land. Single level living, fenced back yard, double carport with storage. New carpet and paint in three bedrooms. Small pets considered.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
115 Bonny Cove
115 Bonny Cove Drive, Kingsland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
For Rent Really Cute 2 Bed / 2 Bath Home In Quiet Neighborhood In The Heart Of Kingsland $850 Per Month, Ready For Move In, Includes Refrig/Frzr Stove/Oven, And Washer/Dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Kingsland
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1101 The Cape A1
1101 The Cape, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1485 sqft
1101 The Cape A1 Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657 - COVID-19 NOTICE: EPM IS NOT CHECKING OUT KEYS OR SHOWING OCCUPIED PROPERTIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. **$4,000.00 per month. Minimum term: 4 months.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
112 Big Sky
112 Big Sky, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3250 sqft
Recently remodeled Horseshoe Bay home with outstanding views of the lake and hill country from almost every room! This open concept floor plan includes a study, master and main living areas on the first floor and two bedrooms with en suite
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
200 Ranch Road 2831
200 Ranch Road 2831, Llano County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3200 sqft
Barndominium for lease. 4 bedrooms/3 baths, high end finishes. Apt. is on the second floor with offices below. High end finishes throughout this spacious, well appointed apartment. No pets allowed. Additional office space available as well.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Bay Point
100 Bay Point Drive, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Rent INCLUDES Water, Sewer, Trash & Landscaping. Escape townhomes are very popular because they offer what many clients need: Single level, two bedrooms, two baths, one car garage with room for golf cart storage.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
301 Nattie Woods
301 Nattie Woods, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1975 sqft
Contemporary, custom home in the highly desirable Summit Rock development. Home boasts open and airy living spaces that are flooded with natural light and feature breathtaking views of Lake LBJ, Summit Rock Golf Course and the Texas Hill Country.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
109 Sunshine #4
109 Sunshine #4, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1617 sqft
Wonderful East-facing golf course view townhome available for lease. Walking distance to the new Caprock complex with panoramic views of Ram Rock #1, and the Hill Country! Being leased with all appliances including kitchen fridge, washer/ dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
702 Sherwood Downs
702 Sherwood Downs Drive, Granite Shoals, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1859 sqft
Spacious ranch style single story home with over 1800 square feet of living space. Three bedrooms, two bath with split bedroom plan. Large corner lot. Living room features beamed ceilings. Large laundry room inside. Ready for move in.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Hi Stirrup, Unit 411
1202 Hi Stirrup, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1248 sqft
This 1,248sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Very efficient floor plan with a large open space living room and bedrooms that benefit from tons of natural light.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Hi Stirrup, Unit 121
1215 Hi Stirrup, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 1,298 sq ft one story townhouse located next to Slick Rock golf course club house. This amazing townhouse has a very nice open floor plan, large kitchen, extra storage area and a large outdoor patio.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
305 Poker Chip
305 Poker Chip, Horseshoe Bay, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Make yourself at home in this unique condo, in the heart of horseshoe bay. Downstairs living space has a center fireplace surrounded by floor to ceiling windows and sliding glass doors.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
405 Apache Tears
405 Apache Tears, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2488 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Apache Tears in Horseshoe Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 2 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
123 Lost Spur, Unit 2
123 Lost Spur, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
This lovely apartment is on the ground floor has 3 bedrooms (one can be a great office) and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a beautiful view of the golf course with a sliding door that leads to the patio. Nice closets.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1214 Hi Stirrup - 110, Unit 110
1214 Hi Stirrup #110, Horseshoe Bay, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Affordable golf course living on Slick Rock golf course in Horseshoe Bay. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,248 sq ft townhouse is a ground floor, corner unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Kingsland rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,520.
Some of the colleges located in the Kingsland area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kingsland from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Cedar Park, and Georgetown.