155 Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX

Living in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove has mild winters and hot summers. You can expect summertime temps in the 90s, even inching up toward 100 degrees in July, so be sure and get good air conditioning in both your car and your home or apartment.

As for getting around, Copperas Cove is served by the Hill Country Transit District, otherwise known as the HOP, which offers bus service throughout Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights and surrounding towns. Because of the city's layout however, it does help to have a car to get you where you need to go.

As with any city this size, you'll find a thriving commercial community that includes large numbers of retailers, as well as all the necessary service providers. In addition, Copperas Cove boasts its own Wal-Mart Supercenter, which makes the town pretty self-contained for a lot of its residents. There's also Five Hills Shopping Center, a recent addition with a large number of nationally known retailers and restaurants.

Speaking of restaurants, Copperas Cove has a great selection of locally owned eateries, some of them with a unique, funky vibe that brings folks back again and again. One of the most popular is Lil-Tex Restaurant, where the burger platters are humongous and the chicken fried steak is sheer poetry. If you want something a little more exotic, then stop by Bella Sera for the cannelloni alfredo and baked ziti -- and make sure you leave room for the amaretto cheese cake at the end of your meal.

To wash everything down, you can head on over to Dave's Ice House, where the drinks provide a cold respite from the Texas sun. If you prefer wine, you're in luck, because just down the highway you'll find a number of prominent local wineries. Just about 20 miles down the road in Lampasas there's Texas Legato Winery, a family-owned vineyard featuring Chardonnays, Cabernet Sauvignons and a variety of other wines. Another local favorite that's only half an hour away is the Vineyard at Florence, where a magnificent 32-acre vineyard yields delicious vintages that you can taste on site. Just about 40 minutes away, there's also Salado Winery, where you'll find fabulous home-grown, handcrafted wines that you can purchase by the glass, bottle or case.

After all that food and wine, you're going to want some exercise, so check out the Hills of Cove Golf Course, a lovely public 18-hole facility where you can also take lessons from an experienced golf professional. You can also drive half an hour away to Mill Creek Golf Course, where you'll find a scenic tree-lined fairway and some pretty challenging holes, all designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr.

Copperas Cove is also home to seven parks. Among the most popular are South Park, which features a lovely paved bike trail and a swimming pool. Historic Ogletree Gap Preserve is located on the original stage stop for the town and features a lovely nature preserve and a pavilion. Another popular gathering place for locals is the City Park Complex, which features 88 acres of baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts and swimming pools, as well as a pond for fishing.

In this part of the country, no small town would think of getting through the year without at least a handful of local events -- some of which are, admittedly, more eccentric than others. This being Texas, of course there's a chili festival and football game aptly-named the CHAMPS Heart of Texas (Hot) Bowl, which is held every December. There's also the Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival, where folks gather at the town's original stagecoach site every October for food, Civil War reenactments, entertainment and fun. There's also Rabbit Fest, a May event with yet another chili cook-off and a carnival. Perhaps the most unusual festival is the Krist Kindl Markt, an open-air market in December that authentically replicates the famed Krist Kindl markets held throughout Germany every Christmas.

Copperas Cove manages to maintain a small-town vibe that completely disarms residents and tourists alike. Surrounded by beautiful hill country on every side, you somehow don't think of Copperas Cove as a modern urban city, even though it has all the conveniences of big city life. Instead, it feels more like a small town where you'll find local festivals, historic sites, beautiful parks and loads of civic pride.