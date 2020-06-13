155 Apartments for rent in Copperas Cove, TX📍
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 6
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 1
When you see downtown Copperas Cove, you'll feel as if you were transported right back into a 1950s movie, complete with James Dean, Stetson hats and Bel Air convertibles. Perhaps it's fitting that Copperas Cove is located right in the heart of central Texas. The town seems to encapsulate the best, most intriguing aspects of the region, both in appearance and in spirit. With a population of 33,374 (2012 Census), Copperas Cove is part of the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood metropolitan area, but it manages to maintain its own unique identity. Known to locals as "Cove," its history as an inhabited area dates back to 4,000 B.C., when nomadic tribes of buffalo hunters are known to have lived on the land. Today, Copperas Cove is a thriving small city that has everything you'd want in an urban-styled suburb, including a great public transportation system and a Wal-Mart Supercenter. With Fort Hood only about 12 minutes away, Copperas Cove is also an important service provider for those stationed and employed at the base.
Before you begin your search for apartments in Copperas Cove, keep in mind that one of the nation's premier military bases is just 12 minutes away. So if you're looking to find apartment complexes or rental houses, you'll find plenty to choose from. On the flip side, if you've found a fantastic house rental or one bedroom apartment that suits your budget and lifestyle, you'd better grab it because it won't be around for long. Luxury apartments will also go for a premium because of their popularity, so be prepared to decide quickly. You should also be prepared to pay first and last month's rent, as well as a security deposit on your rental property.
The good news is that, with central Texas' temperate climate, there's no real rental season, so you won't find any fluctuation in prices or availability from one time of the year to the next. Likewise, you won't have to worry about moving during the winter, because this is one area that rarely sees snow or even frost, so outdoor living is virtually year round.
This is a city with a number of attractive subdivisions and residential neighborhoods. Here are some of the most popular:
Northern Dove Lane: This bike-friendly neighborhood has a number of modern townhouses and condominiums for sale or rent. It's also close to area stores and restaurants such as Dairy Queen, Hidden Wonder Thrift Store, Gaias Garden and Home Lumber Company.
North 5th Street: This area has a great selection of apartment complexes, and you'll be able to find units at a variety of sizes and prices. It's also close to boutique gift shops such as Alfina's Place and eateries such as Dairy Queen.
N Main St: Centrally located, this section of town has a great selection of lovely ranch style and multi-level homes. Plus, it's just minutes from handy stores such as Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Martha's Boutique.
Pecan Cove: Beautiful and bike-friendly, Pecan Cove is known for its lovely contemporary multi-level homes, both for sale and for rent.
Primrose Drive: In this area, you'll find an assortment of apartment complexes and condos for rent, all centrally located near Hills of Cove Golf Course and Copperas Cove City Park.
Copperas Cove has mild winters and hot summers. You can expect summertime temps in the 90s, even inching up toward 100 degrees in July, so be sure and get good air conditioning in both your car and your home or apartment.
As for getting around, Copperas Cove is served by the Hill Country Transit District, otherwise known as the HOP, which offers bus service throughout Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights and surrounding towns. Because of the city's layout however, it does help to have a car to get you where you need to go.
As with any city this size, you'll find a thriving commercial community that includes large numbers of retailers, as well as all the necessary service providers. In addition, Copperas Cove boasts its own Wal-Mart Supercenter, which makes the town pretty self-contained for a lot of its residents. There's also Five Hills Shopping Center, a recent addition with a large number of nationally known retailers and restaurants.
Speaking of restaurants, Copperas Cove has a great selection of locally owned eateries, some of them with a unique, funky vibe that brings folks back again and again. One of the most popular is Lil-Tex Restaurant, where the burger platters are humongous and the chicken fried steak is sheer poetry. If you want something a little more exotic, then stop by Bella Sera for the cannelloni alfredo and baked ziti -- and make sure you leave room for the amaretto cheese cake at the end of your meal.
To wash everything down, you can head on over to Dave's Ice House, where the drinks provide a cold respite from the Texas sun. If you prefer wine, you're in luck, because just down the highway you'll find a number of prominent local wineries. Just about 20 miles down the road in Lampasas there's Texas Legato Winery, a family-owned vineyard featuring Chardonnays, Cabernet Sauvignons and a variety of other wines. Another local favorite that's only half an hour away is the Vineyard at Florence, where a magnificent 32-acre vineyard yields delicious vintages that you can taste on site. Just about 40 minutes away, there's also Salado Winery, where you'll find fabulous home-grown, handcrafted wines that you can purchase by the glass, bottle or case.
After all that food and wine, you're going to want some exercise, so check out the Hills of Cove Golf Course, a lovely public 18-hole facility where you can also take lessons from an experienced golf professional. You can also drive half an hour away to Mill Creek Golf Course, where you'll find a scenic tree-lined fairway and some pretty challenging holes, all designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr.
Copperas Cove is also home to seven parks. Among the most popular are South Park, which features a lovely paved bike trail and a swimming pool. Historic Ogletree Gap Preserve is located on the original stage stop for the town and features a lovely nature preserve and a pavilion. Another popular gathering place for locals is the City Park Complex, which features 88 acres of baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts and swimming pools, as well as a pond for fishing.
In this part of the country, no small town would think of getting through the year without at least a handful of local events -- some of which are, admittedly, more eccentric than others. This being Texas, of course there's a chili festival and football game aptly-named the CHAMPS Heart of Texas (Hot) Bowl, which is held every December. There's also the Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival, where folks gather at the town's original stagecoach site every October for food, Civil War reenactments, entertainment and fun. There's also Rabbit Fest, a May event with yet another chili cook-off and a carnival. Perhaps the most unusual festival is the Krist Kindl Markt, an open-air market in December that authentically replicates the famed Krist Kindl markets held throughout Germany every Christmas.
Copperas Cove manages to maintain a small-town vibe that completely disarms residents and tourists alike. Surrounded by beautiful hill country on every side, you somehow don't think of Copperas Cove as a modern urban city, even though it has all the conveniences of big city life. Instead, it feels more like a small town where you'll find local festivals, historic sites, beautiful parks and loads of civic pride.
June 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report. Copperas Cove rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Copperas Cove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Copperas Cove Rent Report. Copperas Cove rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Copperas Cove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Copperas Cove rents increased over the past month
Copperas Cove rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Copperas Cove stand at $611 for a one-bedroom apartment and $810 for a two-bedroom. Copperas Cove's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Copperas Cove, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Copperas Cove rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Copperas Cove, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Copperas Cove is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Copperas Cove's median two-bedroom rent of $810 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Copperas Cove.
- While Copperas Cove's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Copperas Cove than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Copperas Cove.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.