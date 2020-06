252 Apartments for rent in Killeen, TX

Neighborhood Boot Camp

West Side

The west side of Killeen is where it's happening. The west side has a larger number and a greater variety of rentals. One bedrooms, studios, entire houses -- you can find it all on the west side. The west side is also relatively affordable, with average rents for two bedrooms ranging from $550 to 700.

East Side

The town of Harker Heights, which borders Killeen to the east. Harker Heights is separated from Killeen proper by a high concentration of shopping centers. The east side of Killeen benefits from the access to these amenities, making rentals slightly cheaper. Rents in this area range from $450 to 600 for a two bedroom.

North Side

Rancier Street, one of Killeen's main thoroughfares, forms the primary boundary of north Killeen. Many of the rentals on the north side tend to be located on Rancier. Rents cost between $400 to 500 for a two bedroom.