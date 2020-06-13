252 Apartments for rent in Killeen, TX

Apartment List
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
7 Units Available
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
$865
Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and Fort Hood. Community features 24-hour maintenance, laundry facilities, free cable with select movie channels, pool and game room. Units include vinyl plank flooring throughout and mini blinds. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
925 sqft
Updated interiors with crown molding, private patios or balconies, custom French doors, and ceramic tile. Minutes from Killeen Mall and the Fort Hood Army Base. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$804
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
Nested away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, Village of Fox Creek offers residents a choice of affordable 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes in Killeen, Texas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr, Killeen, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
828 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Apartments! Arbor’s features an impressive list of recent renovations. Come check out the 24-hour gym, resident coffee and computer bar. This community has everything you need to feel at home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1425 sqft
At Independence Place Apartments in Killeen, TX, you'll discover modern luxury at affordable prices. Our resort-style apartments are located minutes from the Fort Hood Army Base with easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1283 sqft
Uber-modern apartment community in a prime location. Units have French doors, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style floors. Business center, carport and swimming pool. Close to Fort Hood and Highway 190.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
869 sqft
Bridgemoor at Killeen Apartments is a pristine one level property offering spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are located near Highway 190, just minutes away from national retailers, restaurants, and employers including Fort Hood, the
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
12 Units Available
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
$768
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
832 sqft
Located less than 5 miles from Ft. Hood, Texas A&M Central and Central Texas College. Amenities include walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$829
947 sqft
Great location, close to Fort Hood. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ and picnic areas, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
3 Units Available
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr, Killeen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1065 sqft
An excellent location for parks and shops. Each home includes updated appliances, full kitchens, and a patio or balcony. This large community includes two pools, two laundry facilities and a courtesy officer. Near Highway 190.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
White Rock Estates
1 Unit Available
5702 Drystone Ln
5702 Drystone Lane, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
3336 sqft
5702 Drystone Ln Available 06/22/20 **Approximate Availability Date: June 22, 2020** - Subdivision: White Rock Estates Schools: Timber Ridge Elementary School Liberty Hill Middle School Harker Heights High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7700 Blue Nile Drive
7700 Blue Nile Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1555 sqft
7700 Blue Nile Drive Available 07/01/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed / 2 bath home in the lovely White Rock Estates neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2008 Kenyon
2008 Kenyon Street, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1273 sqft
North Killeen! - Killeen's Evening Hollow is where you'll find this brick three bedroom charmer.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2806 Woodlands
2806 Woodlands Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$820
1205 sqft
2806 Woodlands Available 07/15/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 15, 2020** - Subdivision: West Park Schools: Maxdale Elementary School Palo Alto Middle School Shoemaker High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3906 Madison Dr
3906 Madison Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1057 sqft
Available 07/13/20 AVAILABLE JULY 2020!!! UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON!!! Adorable three bedroom home which features a nice, cozy living room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with appliances and bedrooms are well sized.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1905 Moonlight Dr
1905 Moonlight Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1240 sqft
1905 Moonlight Dr Available 07/07/20 Check Me Out! - Inviting three-bedroom home in established neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1818 Starlight Dr
1818 Starlight Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1339 sqft
1818 Starlight Dr Available 08/10/20 Loaded with Upgrades! - Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home available in Northeast Killeen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
611 Rowdy Dr
611 Rody Dr, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
2383 sqft
611 Rowdy Dr Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Cosper Ridge Schools: Alice W. Dosue Elementary School C.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2909 Blackburn
2909 Blackburn Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$920
1276 sqft
2909 Blackburn Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Brookhaven Schools: Brookhaven Elementary School Rancier Middle School Killeen High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hymesa Estates
1 Unit Available
4812 Pepper Mill Hollow
4812 Pepper Mill Hollow, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1416 sqft
4812 Pepper Mill Hollow Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom Single Family Home with a total of 1416 SQFT. This home has a large living area with a cozy fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Killeen Heights
1 Unit Available
1307 Arkansas
1307 Arkansas Avenue, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$825
1440 sqft
1307 Arkansas Available 07/02/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 02, 2020** - Subdivision:Killeen Heights Schools: Clifton Park Elementary School Manor Middle School Killeen High School **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1309 N WS Young Drive
1309 North W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$825
1028 sqft
Bedrooms with wood floors! - Single story home on a nice corner lot with great access to Fort Hood's Warrior Way Gate. Real wood floors can be found in the bedrooms, while the family room and additional living room have carpet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2203 Sea Eagle
2203 Sea Eagles Drive, Killeen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2292 sqft
2203 Sea Eagle Available 08/03/20 NEW IN MANAGEMENT - COMING SOON! - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home in the Eagle Valley subdivision. The Home features 2292 SQFT with wood & carpet flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1704 SMITH DRIVE
1704 Smith Drive, Killeen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
925 sqft
1704 SMITH DRIVE Available 06/23/20 QUAINT HOUSE ON QUIET STREET - 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE - Cute 2 Bedroom Home with great shade trees (RLNE3550435)

Median Rent in Killeen

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Killeen is $576, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $763.
Studio
$571
1 Bed
$576
2 Beds
$763
3+ Beds
$1,082
City GuideKilleen
Don't mess with Texas, particularly Killeen.

Killeen is located about an hour north of Austin. There are a number of restaurants sprinkled throughout the city. Shopping is also quite convenient in Killeen--with a number of large malls and chain supermarkets primarily located in the east and west portions of the city.

Neighborhood Boot Camp

West Side

The west side of Killeen is where it's happening. The west side has a larger number and a greater variety of rentals. One bedrooms, studios, entire houses -- you can find it all on the west side. The west side is also relatively affordable, with average rents for two bedrooms ranging from $550 to 700.

East Side

The town of Harker Heights, which borders Killeen to the east. Harker Heights is separated from Killeen proper by a high concentration of shopping centers. The east side of Killeen benefits from the access to these amenities, making rentals slightly cheaper. Rents in this area range from $450 to 600 for a two bedroom.

North Side

Rancier Street, one of Killeen's main thoroughfares, forms the primary boundary of north Killeen. Many of the rentals on the north side tend to be located on Rancier. Rents cost between $400 to 500 for a two bedroom.

Do the Duplex

The real question of the Killeen housing market is this: are you going to live in a duplex or a private rental? Duplexes, particularly those located around Clear Creek on the west side of town, are newer constructions with more amenities than the single-family homes and apartments in the area. Private rentals, however, tend to be slightly more affordable than duplexes, and also tend to be less heavily regulated.

What to Expect When Renting

Apartments and privately owned homes are easily located from a variety of sources--including online listing services and classifieds in the Killeen Daily Herald. Duplexes are frequently rented through management companies. Most management companies require more money up front than private owners. Background and credit checks through management companies can cost up to $100.

So, welcome to Killeen! A variety of housing options await you here. Best of luck with your move!

June 2020 Killeen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Killeen Rent Report. Killeen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Killeen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Killeen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Killeen Rent Report. Killeen rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Killeen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Killeen rent trends were flat over the past month

Killeen rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Killeen stand at $576 for a one-bedroom apartment and $763 for a two-bedroom. Killeen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Killeen, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Killeen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Killeen, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Killeen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Killeen's median two-bedroom rent of $763 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Killeen.
    • While Killeen's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Killeen than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Killeen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Killeen?
    In Killeen, the median rent is $571 for a studio, $576 for a 1-bedroom, $763 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,082 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Killeen, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Killeen?
    Some of the colleges located in the Killeen area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, McLennan Community College, Saint Edward's University, and Temple College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Killeen?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Killeen from include Austin, Round Rock, Waco, Pflugerville, and Cedar Park.

