AL
/
TX
/
lockhart
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Lockhart, TX

📍
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
The Stanton
2115 Windsor Boulevard, Lockhart, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Stanton. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Lockhart, TX, provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
6 Units Available
Southpark Village
1817 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1104 sqft
At Southpark Village, we offer superb 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with excellent resident services and fabulous amenities all at affordable prices.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
137 Elm Street - 23
137 Elm Street, Lockhart, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
336 sqft
Recently rehabbed 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments are available now! Apartments come with new appliances, new faux wood flooring, new fixtures, and new hardware. These apartments are spacious with large rooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Fir Lane
1013 Fir Street, Lockhart, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Very cute cozy house with modern appliances, wood laminate flooring, carpet in bedroom, washer and dryer connections, granite countertops. Pets are welcome. This unit comes with a bonus room that could be used as an office or playroom.
Results within 5 miles of Lockhart

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3165 Misty LN
3165 Misty Lane, Caldwell County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2483 sqft
This one story home with various unique details in Maxwell, Texas is a MUST see! You will notice the details within this home directly upon entry through the gorgeous stained glass door.
Results within 10 miles of Lockhart

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1502 Star Meadow
1502 Star Mdw, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1822 sqft
Gorgeous 4/2/2.5 home! - Gorgeous 4/2/2.5 home, Spacious open floorplan, gourmet kitchen, Granite counter tops, master suite with garden tub and sep. shower.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
120 Myrtle St.
120 Myrtle Street, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Cute 1 story in the Waterleaf neighborhood in Kyle. 3 bed, 2 bath, large fenced in yard and 1 car garage. Wood laminate floors in living and hallway. New carpet being installed in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
305 Johnson St.
305 Johnson Street, Martindale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1849 sqft
305 Johnson St. Available 07/28/20 305 Johnson St. - Call office for showings 512-667-6485 (RLNE2859213)

Median Rent in Lockhart

Last updated Jan. 2018
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lockhart is $975, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,203.
Studio
$804
1 Bed
$975
2 Beds
$1,203
3+ Beds
$1,631
City GuideLockhartIn 1999, the Texas Legislature proclaimed the city of Lockhart to be the Barbecue Capital of Texas. It's estimated that around 5,000 people visit the four main barbecue restaurants located in Lockhart each week. In case you're wondering, this comes to a quarter of a million folks each year!
Moving to Lockhart
+

How Much Will it Cost?

The cost of living in Lockhart is quite a bit less than that of the state average and a total deal compared to the national average.

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least eight weeks to find an apartment or house in Lockhart. There's relatively high demand for rentals and not a huge choice available. That said, come prepared to place a deposit on your ideal place the moment you find one. Otherwise, you could be out of luck and out of a home! Like we already said, summers are hot, hot, hot so do yourself a favor and move in when its more conducive to your good health.

What You Need

Bring with you the typical renter's arsenal -- references, proof of employment / income and deposit when you're on the prowl for a rental. If you're missing even one of these items, don't blame the landlord when he kicks you out on your barbecue-lovin' behind!

Places to Live in Lockhart
+

The good news is that Lockhart enjoys a particularly low crime rate, and the cost of living in the area is, as mentioned, a lot less than the country's average. There's a bit of a shortage of rentals available in Lockhart, however, so be prepared to plop your money down when you find a place.

S Guadalupe Street: S Guadalupe Street offers a good range of one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, as well as luxury apartments for the more discerning tenant. Nueces Park is also in this neighborhood.

San Antonio Street: San Antonio Street represents a chance to find a one- bedroom apartment for rent in Lockhart, or a two-bedroom rental. There are two schools in close proximity, a grocery store and also seven restaurants.

Meadow Park: Meadow Park makes for a pleasant part of Lockhart for renters to consider. There's an extremely low crime rate for added peace of mind, three schools within close proximity, a bank, and eight restaurants. Skip ordering pizza and go out to Chisholm Trail Bar-B-Que.

Trinity Street: A good place to find townhouses for rent, the Trinity Street area of Lockhart has a very low crime rate, one grocery store and seven restaurants within easy walking distance.

Life in Lockhart
+

Getting Around

Even though you'll love living in Lockhart, there is no shortage of escape routes and modes of transport. Highway 183 will take you northwards to Austin and south to the cities of Luling and Gonzales, while highway 142 travels over to San Marcos a few miles west. Interstate 35 then journeys southwards from San Marcos to San Antonio. For train commuters, the nearest train station, which is run by Amtrak, is located just over 15 miles away at LBJ Dr. & Comal St. in San Marcos. The closest airport to Lockhart is at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, which is about 22 miles away.

Keeping Busy

How do folks who reside in Lockhart and surrounding areas keep themselves busy? Bearing in mind that Lockhart is the designated Barbecue Capital of Texas, it's wise to start by checking out some of the restaurants in the vicinity.

Restaurants

Black Barbecue Restaurant on N. Main Street was established way back in 1932, during the Great Depression, making it among the oldest barbecue restaurants in all of Texas. It's a family-owned joint and has been recognized in a whole variety of national and international publications not least of which is the New York Times.

Chisholm Trail Barbecue Restaurant on S. Colorado St was opened in 1978 by a certain Floyd Wilhelm, who opted to sell his fishing boat with the intent of investing the proceeds in the restaurant. Turns out that was a risk well-worth taking!

Kreuz Barbecue Restaurant on North Colorado St offers something of a difference -- the meat is served up on brown butcher paper so that the staff doesn't have to worry about washing any dishes. Oh, and don't be asking for any barbecue sauce this restaurant prefers to do without it. If you simply can't eat barbecue without the sauce, it's best to smuggle your own bottle in!

Smitty's Market on S. Commerce Street doesn't look like much from the outside. Nevertheless, it's what's on the inside that truly matters! The food is totally awesome and the atmosphere at peak serving times, which is all the time since the place is so popular, matches up well with the quality of the food!

What Else to Do?

The Caldwell County Jail Museum on East Market St was, as you'd perhaps expect, previously a jail and was built in 1908. Some people say that it makes for the ideal present-day jail due to its sheer minimalism.

Lockhart State Park at RR 3 Box 69, Lockhart, offers a nine-hole golf course, as well as picnicking facilities, hiking, and fishing. There are ranger-operated educational programs which must be pre-booked.

If this weren't quite enough to satisfy your wanderlust, then there are a variety of other attractions located close to the park, including Bastrop State Park, Palmetto State Park, and also Monument Hill / Kreische Brewery State Historic Sites.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Lockhart?
In Lockhart, the median rent is $804 for a studio, $975 for a 1-bedroom, $1,203 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,631 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lockhart, check out our monthly Lockhart Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lockhart?
Some of the colleges located in the Lockhart area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lockhart?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lockhart from include San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville, and New Braunfels.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXHutto, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXCibolo, TXBastrop, TXElgin, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas