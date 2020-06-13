8 Apartments for rent in Lockhart, TX📍
How Much Will it Cost?
The cost of living in Lockhart is quite a bit less than that of the state average and a total deal compared to the national average.
When to Begin Looking
You should allow at least eight weeks to find an apartment or house in Lockhart. There's relatively high demand for rentals and not a huge choice available. That said, come prepared to place a deposit on your ideal place the moment you find one. Otherwise, you could be out of luck and out of a home! Like we already said, summers are hot, hot, hot so do yourself a favor and move in when its more conducive to your good health.
What You Need
Bring with you the typical renter's arsenal -- references, proof of employment / income and deposit when you're on the prowl for a rental. If you're missing even one of these items, don't blame the landlord when he kicks you out on your barbecue-lovin' behind!
The good news is that Lockhart enjoys a particularly low crime rate, and the cost of living in the area is, as mentioned, a lot less than the country's average. There's a bit of a shortage of rentals available in Lockhart, however, so be prepared to plop your money down when you find a place.
S Guadalupe Street: S Guadalupe Street offers a good range of one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, as well as luxury apartments for the more discerning tenant. Nueces Park is also in this neighborhood.
San Antonio Street: San Antonio Street represents a chance to find a one- bedroom apartment for rent in Lockhart, or a two-bedroom rental. There are two schools in close proximity, a grocery store and also seven restaurants.
Meadow Park: Meadow Park makes for a pleasant part of Lockhart for renters to consider. There's an extremely low crime rate for added peace of mind, three schools within close proximity, a bank, and eight restaurants. Skip ordering pizza and go out to Chisholm Trail Bar-B-Que.
Trinity Street: A good place to find townhouses for rent, the Trinity Street area of Lockhart has a very low crime rate, one grocery store and seven restaurants within easy walking distance.
Getting Around
Even though you'll love living in Lockhart, there is no shortage of escape routes and modes of transport. Highway 183 will take you northwards to Austin and south to the cities of Luling and Gonzales, while highway 142 travels over to San Marcos a few miles west. Interstate 35 then journeys southwards from San Marcos to San Antonio. For train commuters, the nearest train station, which is run by Amtrak, is located just over 15 miles away at LBJ Dr. & Comal St. in San Marcos. The closest airport to Lockhart is at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, which is about 22 miles away.
Keeping Busy
How do folks who reside in Lockhart and surrounding areas keep themselves busy? Bearing in mind that Lockhart is the designated Barbecue Capital of Texas, it's wise to start by checking out some of the restaurants in the vicinity.
Restaurants
Black Barbecue Restaurant on N. Main Street was established way back in 1932, during the Great Depression, making it among the oldest barbecue restaurants in all of Texas. It's a family-owned joint and has been recognized in a whole variety of national and international publications not least of which is the New York Times.
Chisholm Trail Barbecue Restaurant on S. Colorado St was opened in 1978 by a certain Floyd Wilhelm, who opted to sell his fishing boat with the intent of investing the proceeds in the restaurant. Turns out that was a risk well-worth taking!
Kreuz Barbecue Restaurant on North Colorado St offers something of a difference -- the meat is served up on brown butcher paper so that the staff doesn't have to worry about washing any dishes. Oh, and don't be asking for any barbecue sauce this restaurant prefers to do without it. If you simply can't eat barbecue without the sauce, it's best to smuggle your own bottle in!
Smitty's Market on S. Commerce Street doesn't look like much from the outside. Nevertheless, it's what's on the inside that truly matters! The food is totally awesome and the atmosphere at peak serving times, which is all the time since the place is so popular, matches up well with the quality of the food!
What Else to Do?
The Caldwell County Jail Museum on East Market St was, as you'd perhaps expect, previously a jail and was built in 1908. Some people say that it makes for the ideal present-day jail due to its sheer minimalism.
Lockhart State Park at RR 3 Box 69, Lockhart, offers a nine-hole golf course, as well as picnicking facilities, hiking, and fishing. There are ranger-operated educational programs which must be pre-booked.
If this weren't quite enough to satisfy your wanderlust, then there are a variety of other attractions located close to the park, including Bastrop State Park, Palmetto State Park, and also Monument Hill / Kreische Brewery State Historic Sites.