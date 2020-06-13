8 Apartments for rent in Lockhart, TX

How Much Will it Cost?

The cost of living in Lockhart is quite a bit less than that of the state average and a total deal compared to the national average.

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least eight weeks to find an apartment or house in Lockhart. There's relatively high demand for rentals and not a huge choice available. That said, come prepared to place a deposit on your ideal place the moment you find one. Otherwise, you could be out of luck and out of a home! Like we already said, summers are hot, hot, hot so do yourself a favor and move in when its more conducive to your good health.

What You Need

Bring with you the typical renter's arsenal -- references, proof of employment / income and deposit when you're on the prowl for a rental. If you're missing even one of these items, don't blame the landlord when he kicks you out on your barbecue-lovin' behind!