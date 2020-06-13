/
mcqueeney
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:48 PM
197 Apartments for rent in McQueeney, TX📍
144 Trelawney
144 Trelawney Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1927 sqft
Welcome to the island life! This fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath mid-century home on 72ft of waterfront is available on Treasure Island. Bedrooms for everyone and an open Living/Dining/Kitchen layout make this great for you and your guests.
1913 Terminal Loop
1913 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2092 sqft
Ready to move in! 4BR, 2BA DW on nice large well maintained yard to enjoy your evenings! Open space thru out the home.
2594 Terminal Loop
2594 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
NEAT & WELL MAINTAINED MCQUEENEY PROPERTY, Three bedroom and two bath with attached one car garage. Great location, outside of New Braunfels in McQueeney area, easy access to San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, or surrounding areas.
Results within 1 mile of McQueeney
171 Long Creek Boulevard
171 Long Creek Boulevard, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1317 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home backs up to the Bandit golf course with beautiful views. With an open floor plan and immense natural light, this home makes for great entertainment. Washer, dryer, and fridge are all included when renting this home.
234 Lake Placid Drive
234 Lake Placid Drive, Guadalupe County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2840 sqft
Quiet wooded neighborhood. 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths on 0.77 lot with tile floors throughout upstairs. Master bath is equipped with a heart-shaped garden hot tub and large wardrobe closet.
Results within 5 miles of McQueeney
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
156 Field Rdg
156 Field Ridge, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1586 sqft
3 bedroom / 2 bathroom in Glencrest New Braunfels. Built in 2018! This one story home opens to a flex room that can be used in various ways. The flex room flows seamlessly into the beautiful kitchen.
224 Ragsdale Way
224 Ragsdale Way, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1373 sqft
224 Ragsdale Way Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Upgraded Amenities! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Upgraded Amenities! This Great Duplex Home is Located Near FM 725 and Features
1653 Barrett Ave
1653 Barrett Ave, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1380 sqft
*3 Months of Discounted Rent!!* Brand New Luxury 3/2.5/2 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities.. Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, and More! - *3 Months of Discounted Rent!!* Brand New Luxury 3/2.5/2 Duplex with Upgraded Amenities..
1480 W Klein
1480 West Klein Road, Guadalupe County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1900 sqft
1480 W Klein Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4/2/2 Home with Stainless Appliances! HUGE Lot! - Spacious 4/2/2 Home with Stainless Appliances! HUGE Lot! This Open Concept Home Includes a Stove, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Side-by-Side
2582 Pahmeyer Rd.
2582 Pahmeyer Road, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1370 sqft
2582 Pahmeyer Rd. Available 06/16/20 BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX, NEAR SHOPPING & I-35! - Gorgeous single story 3 bedroom 2 bath with high ceilings and stained concrete floors.
1009 Lauren Street
1009 Lauren Street, New Braunfels, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2454 sqft
HARD TO FIND 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms, Master is downstairs. Nice walk in closets, 2 living areas, lots of extra storage. Ready for immediate move in. large fenced back yard all appliances included with this rental.
2614 Pahmeyer Rd
2614 Pahmeyer Rd, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1370 sqft
STAINED CONCRETE FLOORS THRU-OUT, INCLUDES CEILING FANS, REFRIGERATOR, COVERED PATIO. NO PETS ALLOWED
2168 CORNERSTONE DR
2168 Cornerstone Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1208 sqft
Mature trees within walking distance to Fischer Park, Fresh paint, Laminate floors and covered patio
506 S Goodrich St
506 South Goodrich Street, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
624 sqft
Walking distance to downtown, library & Walnut Creek. Includes all appliances. All electric. Each unmarried applicant must provide proof of monthly gross income equal to a minimum of 3x the monthly rent. No broken leases, evictions.
162 GLOBAL DR
162 Global Drive, Lake Dunlap, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
Tenant Application Qualifications are available to download in the supplements section or go to edwardspropertymgmt.com under the Apply Now tab. Pleases use Showingtime App or login to your MLS account to schedule showings.
2341 SEAN ST
2341 Sean Street, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1658 sqft
Just outside of all of the hustle and bustle in town but, close enough to amenities and interstate access. As if the location weren't enough the home is charming. Featuring 3 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings in a split floor plan.
602 E Court Street
602 East Court Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1400 sqft
Beautiful 1920's Craftsman Cottage on HUGE lot!! This 3B/2Ba home is full of charm with lovely hardwood flooring, 12' ceilings and lots of natural light.
923 Avery Parkway
923 Avery Parkway, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2305 sqft
Come see this 4-bedroom single story home. It has a flowing floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Tile floors in the wet areas and carpet floors everywhere else.
263 Sapphire
263 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
247 Sapphire
247 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1506 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
251 Sapphire
251 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
259 Sapphire
259 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
255 Sapphire
255 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for McQueeney rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,930.
Some of the colleges located in the McQueeney area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to McQueeney from include San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Kyle.