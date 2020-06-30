Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom), Up to one month's rent full deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Resident permit only. Not assigned.
Storage Details: Additional storage available on property. $40-$60/month