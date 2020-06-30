All apartments in Austin
Cliffs
Cliffs

2001 S I H 35 · (512) 643-5388
Location

2001 S I H 35, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2001 South IH 35 - 202 · Avail. Aug 28

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 2001 South IH 35 - 124 · Avail. Aug 7

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 2001 South IH 35 - 129 · Avail. Aug 14

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 South IH 35 - 230 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cliffs.

Amenities

24hr laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
24hr laundry
google fiber
parking
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom), Up to one month's rent full deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Resident permit only. Not assigned.
Storage Details: Additional storage available on property. $40-$60/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cliffs have any available units?
Cliffs has 9 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Cliffs have?
Some of Cliffs's amenities include 24hr laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cliffs currently offering any rent specials?
Cliffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cliffs pet-friendly?
Yes, Cliffs is pet friendly.
Does Cliffs offer parking?
Yes, Cliffs offers parking.
Does Cliffs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cliffs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cliffs have a pool?
Yes, Cliffs has a pool.
Does Cliffs have accessible units?
No, Cliffs does not have accessible units.
Does Cliffs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cliffs has units with dishwashers.
