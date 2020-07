Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage trash valet cats allowed bbq/grill green community hot tub package receiving

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live the life you want at The Boulevard at Town Lake. Nestled in the heart of Austin, living at The Boulevard at Town Lake puts you right in the center of it all. Minutes away from Austin's eclectic and vibrant nightlife, experience what it means to live life to its fullest. Whether you're walking the beautiful trails of Lady Bird Lake, or shopping on South Congress, or hanging out by the lake while enjoying dinner at Hula Hut, you have the best of both worlds right at your fingertips. Come home to The Boulevard at Town Lake.