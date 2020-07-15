/
morgan s point resort
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:13 PM
74 Apartments for rent in Morgan's Point Resort, TX📍
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3217 Purple Sage Dr
3217 Purple Sage Dr, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2301 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Office/Formal Dining -Owner Provides Landscaping Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counter Tops, Patio,
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1 ARMADILLO CIRCLE
1 Armadillo Cir, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
1 ARMADILLO CIRCLE Available 07/23/20 Beautiful 3-bedroom home in Morgan's Point Resort - The front entry is welcoming with a stained glass window! Home features an open floor plan with a formal dining area.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Catalpa Ct
8 Catalpa Ct, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1262 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Home Amenities include: Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Stove, and Patio. Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.
Results within 1 mile of Morgan's Point Resort
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Sheridan Loop
127 Sheridan Loop, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1779 sqft
Available September 11, 2020!!! Check out on this great 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1779 sqft home with 1 living and 1 dining area located close to Belton lake in the Northcliffe Phase X subdivision.
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
14049 Red Bird Trl
14049 Red Bird Trl, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1639 sqft
Located in Morgan's Point Resort by Roger's Park entry: Brick home on large lot with mature trees, well water, scenic views of Lake Belton, 3 bedroom, 3 bath with Large Shop! Spacious living with cozy Fireplace, large laundry area, LOTs of storage
Results within 5 miles of Morgan's Point Resort
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$882
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features BBQ grills, outdoor tables and pool. Units include crown moldings, white appliances and built-in bookshelves. Located within walking distance to Spare Time Fun Center and Good Life Bakery Cafe.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
13 Units Available
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units nestled in a private pecan orchard. Short drive to Temple Mall and the IMAX theater. Units with French doors, kitchen islands and decorative niches.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1216 N Penelope St
1216 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1594 sqft
1216 N Penelope St Available 08/25/20 Charming home in Belton - This is truly one of a kind home! Historic meets contemporary in this Belton Charmer! Unique looking, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
318 E 13th Ave.
318 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1544 sqft
318 E 13th Ave. Available 08/01/20 3 BEDROOM, NEAR UMHB - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house only a short distance from UMHB, shopping and dining ideal for almost everyone. The home has been renovated and updated to reflect a modern comfort inside.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3219 South Fork Cr
3219 S Fork Cir, Belton, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2447 sqft
3219 South Fork Cr Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM PLUS A STUDY, 2.5 BATH EXECUTIVE HOME - When you have your friends over for dinner at this 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
913 Woodhollow Dr
913 Woodhollow Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1482 sqft
Home is in the Hills of Westwood HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, Carpet and Fenced Yard.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
8109 Northgate Loop
8109 Northgate Loop, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1687 sqft
*Pictures are from construction, updated pictures and video tour coming soon* This beautiful 4B/2B home is located in the North Gate subdivision of Temple, TX! Available for Move in October 2020!! This subdivision features green spaces, is close
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
996 Lake Road
996 Lake Rd, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1834 sqft
3 BEDROOM, NEAR BELTON HIGH SCHOOL - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with 1834 square feet. It's near Belton High School, so it's a great location for anyone working in Belton or commuting to Temple, Harker Heights, or Fort Hood.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1227 Cozy Creek Drive
1227 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2787 sqft
GREAT AMENITIES! Small Dogs Accepted! - Be a part of a great HOA community with a beautiful pool and park area just for use by the neighborhood residents! Looking for schools nearby? Within 1 mile is an elementary, middle AND high school! It
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8109 Fieldstone Dr
8109 Fieldstone Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1411 sqft
Home is in the Westfield HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counters, Jetted Tub, Patio, Carpet, Ceramic Tile and Fenced
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7824 NORTH GATE LOOP
7824 Northgate Loop, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1917 sqft
7824 North Gate - (RLNE5896779)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
344 North East Street
344 N East St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1416 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home in Downtown Belton - This newly remodeled home in downtown Belton is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a bonus living area and fireplace in the living room, as well as original hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
1212 Woodall St
1212 Woodall St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD, features: tile flooring, granite countertops, hardwood bedroom flooring, and a fenced backyard. This home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and 317.
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
304 Peanut Dr
304 Peanut Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1874 sqft
4 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Belton ISD, features: washer/dryer connections, central heat/air, kitchen appliances, and fenced yard.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3211 Wildcatter Drive
3211 Wildcatter Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1905 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath + study home in Dawson Ranch. Tons of custom features in this gorgeous home. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1321 Cozy Creek Drive
1321 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1720 sqft
Fantastic four bedroom in Temple! This adorable home features a lovely livingroom. The open kitchen boasts recessed lighting, an island and appliances. The bedrooms are well sized.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
463 Westfield Blvd.
463 Westfield Blvd, Temple, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Amling floor plan is our 679sqft one bedroom home that has everything that you will need. The kitchen offers an open bar or countertop that faces into the living room. You could put barstools at this counter to serve as a table.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
133 E 13th Ave
133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Morgan's Point Resort start at $1,650/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Morgan's Point Resort area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, McLennan Community College, Saint Edward's University, and Temple College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Morgan's Point Resort from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Waco, and Pflugerville.