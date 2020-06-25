All apartments in Austin
3001 Cedar Unit 108
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

3001 Cedar Unit 108

3001 Cedar St · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Cedar St, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
3001 Cedar - 108 Unit 108 Available 08/08/20 BENCHMARK - NORTH CAMPUS - MASSIVE TWO BEDROOM - PRE-LEASE AUGUST 2020 - LARGEST 2/2 AT BENCHMARK. HUGE PATIO. HUGE BEDROOMS. WATER, TRASH,AND PARKING INCLUDED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3993126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Cedar Unit 108 have any available units?
3001 Cedar Unit 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3001 Cedar Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Cedar Unit 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Cedar Unit 108 pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Cedar Unit 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3001 Cedar Unit 108 offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Cedar Unit 108 offers parking.
Does 3001 Cedar Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Cedar Unit 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Cedar Unit 108 have a pool?
No, 3001 Cedar Unit 108 does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Cedar Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 3001 Cedar Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Cedar Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Cedar Unit 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Cedar Unit 108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 Cedar Unit 108 does not have units with air conditioning.
