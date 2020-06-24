All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:30 PM

202 E 45th

202 E 45th St · No Longer Available
Location

202 E 45th St, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
- Beautiful Hardwood floor Very Spacious Corner Condo in the Heart of Central Austin. Walk in closet plus extra walled closet. Open Kitchen to Living-room. 3rd floor unit with sundeck just steps out the front door.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4233886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 E 45th have any available units?
202 E 45th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 202 E 45th currently offering any rent specials?
202 E 45th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 E 45th pet-friendly?
No, 202 E 45th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 202 E 45th offer parking?
No, 202 E 45th does not offer parking.
Does 202 E 45th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 E 45th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 E 45th have a pool?
No, 202 E 45th does not have a pool.
Does 202 E 45th have accessible units?
No, 202 E 45th does not have accessible units.
Does 202 E 45th have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 E 45th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 E 45th have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 E 45th does not have units with air conditioning.
