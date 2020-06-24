202 E 45th

- Beautiful Hardwood floor Very Spacious Corner Condo in the Heart of Central Austin. Walk in closet plus extra walled closet. Open Kitchen to Living-room. 3rd floor unit with sundeck just steps out the front door.
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
