4001 Anderson Road

Amenities
This condo within walking distance of Percy Priest Lake is amazing! The first floor features a spacious living room with cool, exposed stairs leading to the bedrooms. On the other side is more living area with a unique stone fireplace! The kitchen contains stainless appliances, plenty of cabinet and countertop space, and washer and dryer hookups! Head upstairs where you'll find a huge master bedroom complete with private bathroom and walk-in custom closet. The second and third bedrooms are also large, both containing ceiling fans and a full bath to share. This unit is in a charming complex right next to the lake, complete with boat ramps, hiking trails, and nearby beaches. Within the complex is a swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball hoop, playground, and a maze of trails to explore. Pets welcome, small and large! Take a tour and apply today at www.renewtn.com/rentals.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.