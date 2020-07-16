4001 Anderson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool tennis court

This condo within walking distance of Percy Priest Lake is amazing! The first floor features a spacious living room with cool, exposed stairs leading to the bedrooms. On the other side is more living area with a unique stone fireplace! The kitchen contains stainless appliances, plenty of cabinet and countertop space, and washer and dryer hookups! Head upstairs where you'll find a huge master bedroom complete with private bathroom and walk-in custom closet. The second and third bedrooms are also large, both containing ceiling fans and a full bath to share. This unit is in a charming complex right next to the lake, complete with boat ramps, hiking trails, and nearby beaches. Within the complex is a swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball hoop, playground, and a maze of trails to explore. Pets welcome, small and large! Take a tour and apply today at www.renewtn.com/rentals.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.