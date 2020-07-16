All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

4001 Anderson Road

4001 Anderson Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1938636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4001 Anderson Road, Nashville, TN 37217
Harbour Town Condos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
This condo within walking distance of Percy Priest Lake is amazing! The first floor features a spacious living room with cool, exposed stairs leading to the bedrooms. On the other side is more living area with a unique stone fireplace! The kitchen contains stainless appliances, plenty of cabinet and countertop space, and washer and dryer hookups! Head upstairs where you'll find a huge master bedroom complete with private bathroom and walk-in custom closet. The second and third bedrooms are also large, both containing ceiling fans and a full bath to share. This unit is in a charming complex right next to the lake, complete with boat ramps, hiking trails, and nearby beaches. Within the complex is a swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball hoop, playground, and a maze of trails to explore. Pets welcome, small and large! Take a tour and apply today at www.renewtn.com/rentals.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Anderson Road have any available units?
4001 Anderson Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 Anderson Road have?
Some of 4001 Anderson Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Anderson Road currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Anderson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Anderson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4001 Anderson Road is pet friendly.
Does 4001 Anderson Road offer parking?
No, 4001 Anderson Road does not offer parking.
Does 4001 Anderson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Anderson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Anderson Road have a pool?
Yes, 4001 Anderson Road has a pool.
Does 4001 Anderson Road have accessible units?
No, 4001 Anderson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Anderson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 Anderson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
