Charleston, SC
Daniel Island Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Daniel Island Village

455 Seven Farms Dr · (843) 203-5110
Location

455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC 29492
Daniel Island

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0139 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 0510 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 0414 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0808 · Avail. now

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. now

$1,611

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 1605 · Avail. now

$1,611

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Daniel Island Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
elevator
garage
clubhouse
conference room
green community
guest suite
lobby
package receiving
pool table
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. A perfectly tuned duet of simplicity and understated elegance, Daniel Island Village brings together an inspired community ambiance with a higher quality of life. Situated on the banks of the Cooper and Wando Rivers, Daniel Island Village offers access to Charleston Harbor and the glorious Atlantic Ocean. Walking is a central part of life on Daniel Island, and you'll be able to enjoy beautiful greenspaces in the hundreds of acres of parks all within a short distance. At Daniel Island Village, our apartment homes reflect the unique quality of life we've achieved. Our higher standard of living demands a higher quality home, and our exceptionally lovely, pet-friendly offerings are complimented by gourmet kitchens, dining areas, walk-in closets, and garden tubs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 for everyone
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $250, Valet Trash: $27, Pest Control: $5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450 for 1 pet, $550 for 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Street. Other.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Daniel Island Village have any available units?
Daniel Island Village has 33 units available starting at $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Daniel Island Village have?
Some of Daniel Island Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Daniel Island Village currently offering any rent specials?
Daniel Island Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Daniel Island Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Daniel Island Village is pet friendly.
Does Daniel Island Village offer parking?
Yes, Daniel Island Village offers parking.
Does Daniel Island Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Daniel Island Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Daniel Island Village have a pool?
Yes, Daniel Island Village has a pool.
Does Daniel Island Village have accessible units?
No, Daniel Island Village does not have accessible units.
Does Daniel Island Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Daniel Island Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Daniel Island Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Daniel Island Village has units with air conditioning.
