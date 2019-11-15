6526 RIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Now | Leasing Special: Just First Month's Rent and One-Month Security deposit due, no last month's rent IF prospective renter applies within 24hrs of tour/virtual tour; Landlords are offering one month free on any 13 month lease6526 Ridge Ave Unit D is in a beautiful new building located in the Roxborough-Manayunk area of Philadelphia. Featuring garage/driveway parking, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, beautiful fixtures throughout and much more! Enter into the bright living area - perfect for entertaining, which then flows back into the lavish kitchen with a huge island equipped for barstool seating. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and even has a wine fridge as well. You're going to love the sleek white cabinets mixed with the countertops and white and blue tile. There is a half bath on this floor- perfect for guests. Down the stairs is the spacious lower level, which can be used as a den or living area! On the second floor, you will find the master suite, which has a balcony, gorgeous master bath, and huge walk-in closet. Also on this floor is an additional full bath off hallway, and W/D room. The other nicely sized bedrooms are on the third floor, each of which has great natural light. The 3.5 bathrooms are spread out around the unit and all have sharp modern fixtures.~ There is also a private 600sqft roof deck, great for the warmer months. Unit is 33 ft wide, and 25 ft deep. In addition to all of this, the unit comes with amazing features like-Alexa based smart home system- Control lights, door locks, music, thermostats and more by the sound of your voice, Intercom between rooms and floors to make communication easy-Ring Alarm System: Two Ring Cameras and a Ring Doorbell - allowing you to monitor the home at all times from the convenience of your phone.-Four-zone, Sixteen speaker Audio System with ceiling mounted speakers on the main floor, basement family room area, the master suite, and the roof deck.-Smart switches integrated throughout the house to enable programming and voice control of most commonly used lighting fixtures.-Dual Zone High-Efficiency HVAC systems & High-efficiency gas water heaterSchedule your showing today!*Note: Photos are from unit E, exact layout and finishes may vary.About The Neighborhood:Located just a short walk from all that Manayunk has to offer-- popular bars and eateries like The Union Tap House, Paper Street Pub, China Wok, Taqueria Feliz, JD McGillicuddy's, Dunkin, Roxborough YMCA,~ U.S. Hotel, Han Dynasty, Franzone's, Lucky's Last Chance, Pitcher's Pub, Volo Coffeehouse, and the Manayunk Station for the regional rail. Enjoy year-round neighborhood events like the StrEAT Festival, Manayunk Arts Festival, Harvest Fest, Cocktail Week, and much more!Lease Terms:Just First Month's Rent and One-Month Security deposit due, no last month's rent IF prospective renter applies within 24hrs of tour/virtual tour. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($35/month pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.