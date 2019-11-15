All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 6526 RIDGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
6526 RIDGE AVENUE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:13 PM

6526 RIDGE AVENUE

6526 Ridge Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Germany Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6526 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Germany Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Now | Leasing Special: Just First Month's Rent and One-Month Security deposit due, no last month's rent IF prospective renter applies within 24hrs of tour/virtual tour; Landlords are offering one month free on any 13 month lease6526 Ridge Ave Unit D is in a beautiful new building located in the Roxborough-Manayunk area of Philadelphia. Featuring garage/driveway parking, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, beautiful fixtures throughout and much more! Enter into the bright living area - perfect for entertaining, which then flows back into the lavish kitchen with a huge island equipped for barstool seating. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and even has a wine fridge as well. You're going to love the sleek white cabinets mixed with the countertops and white and blue tile. There is a half bath on this floor- perfect for guests. Down the stairs is the spacious lower level, which can be used as a den or living area! On the second floor, you will find the master suite, which has a balcony, gorgeous master bath, and huge walk-in closet. Also on this floor is an additional full bath off hallway, and W/D room. The other nicely sized bedrooms are on the third floor, each of which has great natural light. The 3.5 bathrooms are spread out around the unit and all have sharp modern fixtures.~ There is also a private 600sqft roof deck, great for the warmer months. Unit is 33 ft wide, and 25 ft deep. In addition to all of this, the unit comes with amazing features like-Alexa based smart home system- Control lights, door locks, music, thermostats and more by the sound of your voice, Intercom between rooms and floors to make communication easy-Ring Alarm System: Two Ring Cameras and a Ring Doorbell - allowing you to monitor the home at all times from the convenience of your phone.-Four-zone, Sixteen speaker Audio System with ceiling mounted speakers on the main floor, basement family room area, the master suite, and the roof deck.-Smart switches integrated throughout the house to enable programming and voice control of most commonly used lighting fixtures.-Dual Zone High-Efficiency HVAC systems & High-efficiency gas water heaterSchedule your showing today!*Note: Photos are from unit E, exact layout and finishes may vary.About The Neighborhood:Located just a short walk from all that Manayunk has to offer-- popular bars and eateries like The Union Tap House, Paper Street Pub, China Wok, Taqueria Feliz, JD McGillicuddy's, Dunkin, Roxborough YMCA,~ U.S. Hotel, Han Dynasty, Franzone's, Lucky's Last Chance, Pitcher's Pub, Volo Coffeehouse, and the Manayunk Station for the regional rail. Enjoy year-round neighborhood events like the StrEAT Festival, Manayunk Arts Festival, Harvest Fest, Cocktail Week, and much more!Lease Terms:Just First Month's Rent and One-Month Security deposit due, no last month's rent IF prospective renter applies within 24hrs of tour/virtual tour. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($35/month pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6526 RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
6526 RIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6526 RIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 6526 RIDGE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6526 RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6526 RIDGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6526 RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6526 RIDGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 6526 RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6526 RIDGE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6526 RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6526 RIDGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6526 RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6526 RIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6526 RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6526 RIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6526 RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6526 RIDGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6526 RIDGE AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vida Apartments
235 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street
Philadelphia, PA 19125
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
Embassy Apartments
2100 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Axis
20 S 36th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity