/
/
merchantville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:02 PM
184 Apartments for rent in Merchantville, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
200 E Maple Ave
200 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Prospect Norse - Property Id: 291694 Discover a new place to live at 200 E Maple Ave in Merchantville, NJ. These apartments are located at 200 E. Maple Ave in Merchantville. Be sure to check out the apartment floorplan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
210 E MAPLE AVENUE
210 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable first floor condo in Historic Merchantville within walking distance to Downtown shopping & dining. Beautiful custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
131 North Centre Street
131 North Centre Street, Merchantville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
1679 sqft
This is a large, single family house. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Recently totally renovated top to bottom. Beautiful kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring, New 2 zone Gas heating and CENTRAL AIR systems. New full size Laundry included.
Results within 1 mile of Merchantville
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
1 Unit Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6326 Magnolia Ave B
6326 North Magnolia Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
KS Properties - Property Id: 151233 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151233 Property Id 151233 (RLNE5804666)
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5448 ROYAL AVENUE
5448 Royal Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$990
2024 sqft
This is a must see second floor apartment located in a quaint and quiet area on the borderline of Cherry Hill. This fully renovated property also offers a open floor plan with plenty of living space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3912 CAMDEN AVENUE
3912 Camden Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
920 sqft
Great 3BR rejuvenated row home for a Low Price and Lower Taxes. New carpet, paint & HW Heater.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2254 LEXINGTON AVE
2254 Lexington Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Great one bed, one bath apartment! Must see! Schedule a tour today with your choice of Realtor. This apartment is being handled through Long & Foster Property Management. All applicants must apply online at the Long & Foster site.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2205 BROWNING ROAD
2205 Browning Road, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1584 sqft
First floor two bedroom apartment with living room, eat-in kitchen, one bathroom and laundry on the premises. Conveniently located near shopping, eateries, Route 130, and bridges to Philadelphia.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
6034 WOODRUFF AVENUE
6034 Woodruff Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
1224 sqft
A cozy one-bedroom apartment located on the second floor of a Duplex is available now. Your new home has a living room and bedroom, both with new carpeting, eat-in kitchen, and one bath.
Results within 5 miles of Merchantville
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,910
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
Cooper Grant
28 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Frankford
1 Unit Available
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Arizona Lofts has so much to offer with our newly renovated apartment homes. Conveniently located near Aria Health Hospital with shops and supermarkets close by. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Frankford
4 Units Available
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
1 Bedroom
$795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avondale Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Merchantville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,640.
Some of the colleges located in the Merchantville area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Merchantville from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PATurnersville, NJMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PABeverly, NJRockledge, PAEddystone, PA