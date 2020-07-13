Apartment List
/
PA
/
philadelphia
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

43 Apartments under $800 for rent in Philadelphia, PA

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
East Oak Lane
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new apartment at Oak Lynne Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The professional leasing team is ready to show you our community.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Olney
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
West Oak Lane
Mount West Apartments
1411 72nd Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount West Apartments offers spacious, affordable apartments in a peaceful neighborhood! Mount West Apartments has newly renovated spaces, laundry, on site maintenance and off street parking.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Frankford
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Grand Leiper Apartments. This community is located on Leiper St. in Philadelphia. The leasing team is excited to help you find your ideal place. It's time to find your new home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
4 Units Available
Frankford
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
1 Bedroom
$795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avondale Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Fern Rock
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$860
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fernrock Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Tioga
Allegheny Apartments
1605 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
400 sqft
Allegheny Apartments offers secure, environmentally conscious and professionally managed apartment homes near Temple University School of Medicine on Allegheny Avenue.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Ogontz
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
4 Units Available
Cobbs Creek
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes 2 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Frankford
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 15 at 02:26pm
2 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$750
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new place at Madison Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The location in Philadelphia's 19139 area is an ideal place for residents. Make sure you to see the available floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Frankford
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Parkside Apartments. This community is located in the 19124 area of Philadelphia. From pricing to features, the leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 02:08pm
11 Units Available
Garden Court
NPDF
400 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Neighborhood Preservation and Development Fund (N.P.D.F.) welcomes you to a sophisticated, urban lifestyle in University City, Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$715
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1300 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hill
4716 Chestnut St
4716 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
175 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT BY THE ROOM OFFER, NOT A FULL APARTMENT. Must see, spacious bedroom with private bathroom. Move-in with First/Last & Security. Six Months Min Term. Rents from $625-$700 including all utilities and Wi-Fi.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Kensington
3243 n howard st
3243 North Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$677
3243 N Howard St - Property Id: 309550 RENT TO OWN: WE ARE ONLY CONSIDERING APPLICANTS LOOKING TO PURCHASE THIS HOUSE! CALL FOR LINK TO SUBMIT APPLICATION Located in the Fair-hill District of Philadelphia, this stunning home boasts 3 good sized

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Spruce Hill
4239 Samson St
4239 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$770
180 sqft
Studio for rent - Property Id: 138777 1: studio for rent: 750$ per month and rent including water and internet: you pay eletric: Please call or text : 6097072699 4239 Samson st Philadelphia pa 19104 The three-story house is located in between

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond
1903 E Wishart St.
1903 East Wishart Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Well Priced Home - Kensington - This 2 bedroom row has been updated with fresh paint, newer flooring, modern kitchen and bath, nice-size bedrooms, partially finished basement with washer/dryer hookup and a rear yard for entertaining.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Strawberry Mansion
2601 N 30TH STREET
2601 North 30th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
1616 sqft
Hardwood throughout, newly renovated building. 1 bedroom apartment with tile bathroom and new amenities.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fox Chase
7850 OXFORD AVENUE
7850 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$675
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Efficiency apartment, $675 plus utilities, Gas heat, Wall AC, Wall to wall carpeting, Common laundry room, Hot water, water, sewer included.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hartranft
2322 North Park Avenue
2322 North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
160 sqft
Enjoy a large private bedroom and bathroom in this modern apartment unit complete with a washer/dryer, dishwasher, sink w/garbage disposal, and more. Three other roommates will share the common areas.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Paschall
6529 Linmore Avenue
6529 Linmore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1200 sqft
6529 Linmore Ave, Philadelphia, PA is a single family home that contains 1,200 sq ft and was built in 1965. With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This is a Room Rental ONLY. Looking for a Male to fill this room rental.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Spruce Hill
130 S 45th St - 3B
130 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$800
500 sqft
Available Now for Move In Studio Unit Available for 12 month Lease; perfect for students.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Manayunk
4526 Baker Street - 1
4526 Baker Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$625
117 sqft
2 Rooms available in 4BR/2BA for Male or Female in ~20s, $625/month each; Free Parking. We are a two girls (23 and 26) with a 4BR, 2BA house on Baker Street, one block from Main Street and the Manayunk train station.

July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Philadelphia rent trends were flat over the past month

Philadelphia rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Philadelphia stand at $978 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,180 for a two-bedroom. Philadelphia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Philadelphia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Philadelphia rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Philadelphia, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Philadelphia is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • Philadelphia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,180 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Philadelphia fell slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Philadelphia than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Philadelphia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhiladelphia 3 BedroomsPhiladelphia Accessible ApartmentsPhiladelphia Apartments under $1,000Philadelphia Apartments under $700Philadelphia Apartments under $800Philadelphia Apartments under $900Philadelphia Apartments with BalconyPhiladelphia Apartments with GaragePhiladelphia Apartments with GymPhiladelphia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhiladelphia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhiladelphia Apartments with ParkingPhiladelphia Apartments with PoolPhiladelphia Apartments with Washer-DryerPhiladelphia Cheap PlacesPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Furnished ApartmentsPhiladelphia Luxury PlacesPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University