All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like The Left Bank.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
The Left Bank
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Left Bank

3131 Walnut St · (215) 960-9489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
University City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
University City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 631 · Avail. now

$1,897

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 422 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 522 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,984

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Unit 547 · Avail. now

$2,849

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 553 · Avail. now

$3,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Unit 453 · Avail. now

$3,813

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

Unit 353 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,889

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1396 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Left Bank.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool table
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Located in the University City neighborhood, The Left Bank offers the convenience of urban living close to campus. The newly upgraded apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas, high, industrial ceilings with oversized windows and spacious, loft style floor plans. Each apartment contains a private washer and dryer and walk in closets. We also feature a brand new 24 hour fitness center, rooftop social deck, game room, and new clubroom with demonstration kitchen. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Walkable distance to parks and restaurants including our own on site retail with Wahoo s fish tacos and Waterfront Gourmet Caf . Located between UPenn and Drexel University, we offer close access to campus and commuting is convenient with the nearby 30th Street Station. Visit us at our leasing centers on Chestnut Street or Walnut Street or tour without taking a step! Real time video tours now available! Contact us for your tour! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $100-$2000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50 per cat
Parking Details: None, assigned: $255/month. Covered garage parking options are available for residents. Premier garage options are available at $280. None, assigned: $10/month. Secure bike storage area available to rent. None, assigned: $20/month. Storage cages are available to rent.
Storage Details: Bike $20 Storage Cage $20

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Left Bank have any available units?
The Left Bank has 40 units available starting at $1,897 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Left Bank have?
Some of The Left Bank's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Left Bank currently offering any rent specials?
The Left Bank is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is The Left Bank pet-friendly?
Yes, The Left Bank is pet friendly.
Does The Left Bank offer parking?
Yes, The Left Bank offers parking.
Does The Left Bank have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Left Bank offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Left Bank have a pool?
No, The Left Bank does not have a pool.
Does The Left Bank have accessible units?
No, The Left Bank does not have accessible units.
Does The Left Bank have units with dishwashers?
No, The Left Bank does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Left Bank?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct
Philadelphia, PA 19444
Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
2311 Spruce Street
2311 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19111
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity