Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool table bike storage garage internet access media room

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Located in the University City neighborhood, The Left Bank offers the convenience of urban living close to campus. The newly upgraded apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the living areas, high, industrial ceilings with oversized windows and spacious, loft style floor plans. Each apartment contains a private washer and dryer and walk in closets. We also feature a brand new 24 hour fitness center, rooftop social deck, game room, and new clubroom with demonstration kitchen. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Walkable distance to parks and restaurants including our own on site retail with Wahoo s fish tacos and Waterfront Gourmet Caf . Located between UPenn and Drexel University, we offer close access to campus and commuting is convenient with the nearby 30th Street Station. Visit us at our leasing centers on Chestnut Street or Walnut Street or tour without taking a step! Real time video tours now available! Contact us for your tour! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.