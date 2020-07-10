Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly concierge 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access lobby cats allowed accessible elevator conference room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! The Lofts at 1835 Arch offers a rare opportunity to enjoy a contemporary lifestyle in a surrounding of timeless quality and sophistication. This landmark building, constructed in 1924 as offices for the Bell Telephone Company, is a unique blend of historic renovation and state-of-the-art technology. Selected to the National Register of Historic Places, The Lofts at 1835 Arch remind us that what once made a building great is still true today.