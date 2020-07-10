The Lofts at 1835 Arch

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $1,200 - 1 bedroom, $1700 - 1 bedroom + den, $2000 - 2 bedroom, $2500 - all penthouses
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $325
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Dogs under 80 lbs permitted on floors 2 and 3 as well as penthouses on the 17th floor
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $265/month. Garage parking is available for rent for $265 per month per vehicle. Our gated parking garage is located behind our community. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information. Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $25-$50/month