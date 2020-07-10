All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like The Lofts at 1835 Arch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
The Lofts at 1835 Arch
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

The Lofts at 1835 Arch

1835 Arch St · (215) 259-8976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1835 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Logan Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0908 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,704

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 0707 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,722

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$1,744

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0411 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 0504 · Avail. Sep 14

$2,697

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 1505 · Avail. now

$2,806

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lofts at 1835 Arch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
conference room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! The Lofts at 1835 Arch offers a rare opportunity to enjoy a contemporary lifestyle in a surrounding of timeless quality and sophistication. This landmark building, constructed in 1924 as offices for the Bell Telephone Company, is a unique blend of historic renovation and state-of-the-art technology. Selected to the National Register of Historic Places, The Lofts at 1835 Arch remind us that what once made a building great is still true today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $1,200 - 1 bedroom, $1700 - 1 bedroom + den, $2000 - 2 bedroom, $2500 - all penthouses
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $325
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Dogs under 80 lbs permitted on floors 2 and 3 as well as penthouses on the 17th floor
Cats
fee: $325
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $265/month. Garage parking is available for rent for $265 per month per vehicle. Our gated parking garage is located behind our community. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information. Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $25-$50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lofts at 1835 Arch have any available units?
The Lofts at 1835 Arch has 22 units available starting at $1,704 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lofts at 1835 Arch have?
Some of The Lofts at 1835 Arch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lofts at 1835 Arch currently offering any rent specials?
The Lofts at 1835 Arch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lofts at 1835 Arch pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lofts at 1835 Arch is pet friendly.
Does The Lofts at 1835 Arch offer parking?
Yes, The Lofts at 1835 Arch offers parking.
Does The Lofts at 1835 Arch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lofts at 1835 Arch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lofts at 1835 Arch have a pool?
No, The Lofts at 1835 Arch does not have a pool.
Does The Lofts at 1835 Arch have accessible units?
Yes, The Lofts at 1835 Arch has accessible units.
Does The Lofts at 1835 Arch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lofts at 1835 Arch has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Lofts at 1835 Arch?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Empire Apartments
145 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Metropolitan Wynnefield
5000 Woodbine Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Mount West Apartments
1411 72nd Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
1833 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Regency House
6301 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity