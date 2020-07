Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub extra storage granite counters oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym internet access bbq/grill package receiving smoke-free community

Crane Chinatown, located in Philadelphia's vibrant and dynamic Chinatown, is built with community and connection in mind. Fifteen floors of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are crowned with a rooftop sundeck offering 360-degree views of the city. To make living easier, residents have access to onsite amenities like a state-of-the-art fitness center and on-site management and maintenance. Dream. Build. Soar. Brand new apartment homes now leasing.