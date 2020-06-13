690 Apartments for rent in Yeadon, PA

/
yeadon
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
Yeadon
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave, Yeadon, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
878 sqft
Conveniently situated by I-95 and I-476. Units feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer and dryer. Community includes courtyard, free trash collection and on-site management.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Lansdowne Meadows
7284 Radbourne Rd, East Lansdowne, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
540 sqft
Whether youre looking for the bustle of an urban center, or the tight-knit nature of a rural community, youll find both lifestyles in Upper Darby , as well as everything in between!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Kingsessing
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1100 sqft
Recycled, Renovated & Reimagined. We invite you to come experience the Irvine! Define your own style in these brand-new studio, one, two and three bedroom residences.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kingsessing
5245 Florence Avenue
5245 Florence Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1290 sqft
Huge, Renovated 3bd/1ba House Available NOW, KINGSESSING!!!! - This spacious 3bd/1ba house on a large, quiet street in Kingsessing is available for you to rent NOW! This home boasts 3 large bedrooms, a sunlit enclosed patio, living area and eat-in
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
2515 s 73rd st
2515 South 73rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Grab it while it still has that new house smell - Get Rid Of Your Old, Beat Up House and Landlord Today! New and Fresh Home Available! This is a lovely 3-bed, 1 bath home, Renovated with nice a vantage feel to it! Nice sized kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cobbs Creek
5532 Cedar Ave
5532 Cedar Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
5532 Cedar Ave, Philadelphia PA 19143 - Brand new renovation house is in great location! (RLNE5757394)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kingsessing
1432 S. Vogdes St.
1432 South Vodges Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1226 sqft
INCREDIBLE 3bd/1ba Kinsessing Home Available NOW! - Available now, at 1432 S. Vodges St.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clifton Heights
57 S Glenwood Ave
57 South Glenwood Avenue, Aldan, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Single Family House For Rent, Clifton Heights , PA - Property Id: 98199 Amazing Single family House is available for Rent immediately, Has 4 Bedrooms & Full Bath, Living, Dining Room, Large Kitchen with all the appliances, Deck, Nice back & front
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Cobbs Creek
5654 Carpenter
5654 Carpenter Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
5654 Carpenter Available 06/15/20 56th & Carpenter-Prime West Philadelphia - Beautiful, larger, porch front home, in convenient section of West Philadelphia, surrounded by public transit, and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Moriah
6012 Greenway Ave
6012 Greenway Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1700 sqft
Stunning 4BD/2BA Newly Renovated Townhouse in SW Philly! - This stunning end of group townhouse was completely renovated in 2020! Upon entry of the home is a gorgeous living room with engineered hardwood flooring, decorative fireplace, tall ceilings
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
2650 Hobson St
2650 South Hobson Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
Handicap-Accessible & Vintage 3 BR/1 Bath Rowhome in Elmwood Park! Move into this great community near Southwest Philadelphia located close to the Schuylkill River Trail and Bartram's Garden.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cobbs Creek
6009 Irving Street
6009 Irving Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Amazing 3bd/1.5ba Cobb's Creek Home Available NOW! - Available now, at 6009 Irving St.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kingsessing
5862 Hadfield St
5862 Hadfield Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
987 sqft
Lovely Unit - Cobbs Creek - Large, 3 bedroom row, offering laminate flooring, tiled kitchen and bath, modern kitchen with oak cabinets, updated bathroom, large bedrooms, fresh paint and more. Steps to the park, shopping and public transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Elmwood
6504 Wheeler St
6504 Wheeler Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1088 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house for rent in the Elmwood section of Philadelphia. First floor features an open floor plan with plenty of natural light, fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout. Second floor offers 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kingsessing
5624 Broomall St
5624 Broomall Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1122 sqft
Welcome to this Beautiful 3Bedroom, 1Bath home with a closed in Porch located in West Philadelphia. Featuring hardwood flooring throughout the property! This house features the open floor plan and the kitchen offers ceramic tile flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Darby
321 BERBRO STREET
321 Berbro Street, Darby, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1396 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bath row home. Close to transportation, getting to the city or suburbs is a breeze.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Cobbs Creek
742 S 53RD STREET
742 South 53rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
This is a spacious 1400 sq.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
22 N RIGBY AVENUE
22 North Rigby Avenue, Lansdowne, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Victorian style building. Apartment was fully renovated 2 years ago. The kitchen is open to the living room and features porcelain tile, grey cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are both generously sized.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Cobbs Creek
5409 CHRISTIAN STREET
5409 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
5409 Baltimore Avenue is a spanking new 2nd floor apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Cobbs Creek
6124 Locust St. - A
6124 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
956 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6124 Locust St. - A in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Cedar Park
650 S 51ST STREET
650 South 51st Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
This is a charming & bright 1000 sq ft 2bd apartment that offers you a chance to live in the heart of Cedar Park, just one block off of Baltimore Ave., at an affordable price.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Cobbs Creek
5854 LARCHWOOD AVENUE
5854 Larchwood Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$845
1264 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5854 LARCHWOOD AVENUE in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Cobbs Creek
5857 RODMAN STREET
5857 Rodman Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Come and Rent it Now. This 3 bedroom 1bath home is coming off the press hot and ready. Only days away from it's finishing touches to be done. The home has a great open concept leading in to your stunning kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Mount Moriah
5951 TRINITY STREET
5951 Trinity Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5951 TRINITY STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
